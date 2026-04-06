Opinion | BJP At 47: From Ideological Seed To A National Movement
What began with just two seats in Parliament has today transformed into an unprecedented political force.
-
How Iran Sucker-Punched Trump Into 'Escalation Trap' 'Hellhole'
Trump is now under pressure, not just from allies but also within; the President's approval rating is the lowest it has ever been with mid-term elections in November.
-
Opinion | How Iran Has Pierced The One 'Shield' That Protected America For 30 Years
In the past, US campaigns in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya were conducted against relatively weak air defences. That has not turned out to be the case with Iran, puncturing the long-held myth of America's 'indomitable' air power.
-
Eagle Down: How US Carried Out Precision Search And Rescue Op In Hostile Iran
How the United States transformed a tactical failure into a narrative of national resolve.
-
Opinion | 450 Missile, 2,000 Drone Attacks Later, Why Is UAE Still Not Fighting Iran?
The UAE is Iran's second-largest trading partner and also home to roughly half a million Iranians. Why, then, has it absorbed more fire than any other Gulf state?
-
In Numbers: How Has India Kept Fuel Prices Low Even As Europe Sees 70% Spikes?
India imports 88% of its crude. Why then is it not seeing massive price hikes for fuel and LPG? Inside the unique strategy it's following...
-
Opinion | India Just Decided To Let Chinese Capital In Again. But There's A Catch
In March 2026, India eased regulations that had restricted Chinese capital in local companies, in a development that marks New Delhi's cautious approach towards capital flows from Beijing.
-
Trump's Iran 'Knocked Out' Claim Blown Up By US Intel On Missiles, Drones
Donald Trump claimed this week the war would end in two to three weeks as he threatened to send Iran back to the Dark Ages. But based on these reports the fighting is far from over, even if US President wants to push a contrary narrative.
-
Opinion | Rs 30 Petrol Hike To Currency Crisis, What Oil At $150 Can Really Do To The World
At $125 per barrel, petrol and diesel retail prices will need to rise by Rs 8-14 per litre. At $150 - which experts think is now likely - these figures could touch Rs 26-30 per litre.
-
In Data: How US-Iran War Changed After First 48 Hours? What Strike Patterns Reveal
Remove the first 48 hours from the data, and the war looks entirely different.
-
Opinion | The Problem With Trump's Fantasy Of A 'Crippled' Iran
Even a relatively insulated US economy cannot entirely escape the ripple effects of sustained disruptions in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.