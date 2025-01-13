"Have 4 Children, Get 1 Lakh": Madhya Pradesh Brahmin Body Chief To Couples

The head of a Madhya Pradesh government board has announced a Rs 1 lakh award for young Brahmin couples who decide to have four children. Pandit Vishnu Rajoria is the president of Parshuram Kalyan Board and holds a state cabinet minister rank.

Addressing an event in Indore, Mr Rajoria said the number of "heretics" is increasing because "we have largely stopped focusing on our families". "I have high hopes from the youngsters. We can't expect much from the older people. Listen carefully, you are responsible for the protection of the future generation. Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four," he said.

He then announced that the Parshuram board would give Rs 1 lakh award to couples with four children. "Whether or not I am the board president, the award will be given."

Mr Rajoria said youngsters have often told him that education is expensive now. "Manage somehow, but don't lag in giving birth to children. Otherwise, heretics will capture this country."

Later, Mr Rajoria told NDTV that his announcement was a "personal initiative" and not a government initiative. "This is my social statement, made in a community programme. The Brahmin society can fulfill these commitments, including education and training for the children for higher positions."

Congress's Mukesh Nayak said Mr Rajoria must reconsider his remark. "He is a learned man, my friend. I want to tell him that population growth is among the world's big problems today. The fewer the children, the easier it would be to ensure their education. A paranoia is being created that Muslims would outnumber Hindus and they would eat Hindus up. These are imaginary ideas. Our country will be powerful only when we are united," he said.

The BJP distanced itself from the remark. "The BJP government works according to rules and the Constitution. Whatever he said could be his personal opinion. The government believes this matter is a decision of parents. The party has nothing to do with this."