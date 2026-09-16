<i>Lal Topi</i>, Blue T-Shirt: Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' For Blue Has A Coded Message

For decades, the Samajwadi Party has been instantly recognisable by two colours -- red and green. Its leaders in red caps, often riding the party's bicycle symbol, became one of the defining visual signatures of Uttar Pradesh politics.

Now, ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, party president Akhilesh Yadav is adding a new colour to that political palette: blue.

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Akhilesh Yadav has introduced blue T-shirt and jeans as the new uniform for members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the party's student wing. The choice is anything but incidental. Yadav has explicitly linked blue with BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, the Bahujan movement, social justice and resistance to injustice.

The message is clear: the SP wants to talk to voters beyond its traditional Yadav-Muslim support base, particularly to Dalits.

The Battle For The Dalit Vote

Uttar Pradesh's Dalit electorate has historically been at the heart of BSP chief Mayawati's political power. The BSP transformed Dalit identity into an electoral force and, for years, the party's blue flag and Mayawati's politics were almost inseparable.

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But the BSP's electoral decline has created a political vacuum in Dalit voter space.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was a particularly significant moment. The SP won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BSP failed to win a single seat. The result strengthened Akhilesh's argument that his PDA -- Pichhde (Backwards), Dalit, Alpsankhyak (Minorities) -- coalition, where 'P' now also stands for Pandits, could become the alternative social coalition to the BJP's electoral machinery.

The challenge, however, is not simply to win Dalit votes. It is to persuade Dalit voters that the SP can represent their political aspirations without erasing their distinct social identity.

That is where the colour blue becomes important.

For a party that has historically worn red, adopting blue amounts to a symbolic attempt to enter a political space traditionally occupied by the BSP.

Read | The Politics Of Blue: Why Akhilesh Yadav-vs-Mayawati Over A Colour Is Just One Shade Of History

Can PDA Give BSP And BJP The Blues?

'PDA' formulation has been central to Akhilesh Yadav's post-2022 political strategy. It seeks to combine backward castes, Dalits and minorities into a broad social coalition.

The idea is also an acknowledgement of a fundamental electoral reality: Yadav and Muslim votes alone cannot take the SP back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadavs are about 10% of the UP electorate, Muslims are a 20% strong bloc. Dalits are the next hefty bloc of 20%. Akhilesh Yadav has set his eyes there.

The SP had already begun experimenting with Dalit outreach before the 2022 election, including the formation of its Baba Sahib Vahini aimed particularly at Dalits outside the Jatav community, which are Mayawati's core base. At the time, Akhilesh also sought to bring together what he called the Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi streams of politics.

The blue uniform takes that strategy a step further.

It attempts to give the 'D' in 'PDA' a visible identity.

While Akhilesh Yadav is seen dressed traditionally in white kurta-pyjama with the red Samajwadi cap, for the youth wing he has presented the jeans-and-T-shirt combination as a symbol of younger generation.

Apart from being caste arithmetic, it is also an attempt at political rebranding.

Akhilesh Yadav sets eyes on Dalit votes

Photo Credit: IANS

But Red Isn't Disappearing

There is an important detail in the new uniform: the red cap remains.

That makes the symbolism even more interesting.

Akhilesh is not abandoning the SP's old identity; he is attempting to add one more layer to it.

The red cap has a long association with socialist politics. The SP itself was founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1992, but the party's familiar red-and-green colours and the red cap evolved over time rather than appearing fully formed at the moment of its creation.

Mulayam Singh suggested that the Yuvjan Sabha (SP's youth wing) wear red caps in 1998. The red cap became increasingly prominent over the following years and, particularly after Akhilesh Yadav took control of the party, became a powerful visual marker of the SP.

The party's red has traditionally been associated with socialist politics and workers, while green has been linked to farmers.

Under Akhilesh, however, the 'lal topi' became more than a party accessory. It became a political identity.

And then Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned it into an election issue.

When 'Lal Topi' Became A BJP Attack

In December 2021, just before the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the SP's red caps during a rally in Gorakhpur.

He called those wearing the 'lal topi' a "red alert" for Uttar Pradesh, linking the SP to corruption, crime, illegal occupation and what he alleged was leniency towards terrorists.

The attack was meant to turn the SP's strongest visual symbol into a warning sign.

Akhilesh, however, tried to reverse the symbolism.

He declared that the red cap was a "red alert" for the BJP, citing unemployment, inflation, farmers' problems and other issues as the real warning signs for the ruling party. He also framed red as a colour of revolution and change.

The SP even used the attack in its campaign music. One of its songs, "Ye Lal Rang Ki Topiya", sought to turn PM Modi's jibe into a socialist rallying cry, while another campaign song invoked the red cap and the bicycle as symbols of political change.

So, in 2021-22, Akhilesh's instinct was to embrace the red and fight over its meaning.

Five years later, while he is keeping red, he is also adding blue to his electoral scheme.

How Mayawati's Decline Opens Up The Field

The timing is significant because the decline of the BSP has altered the competitive landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

For years, the SP and BSP occupied relatively distinct social and political spaces. The BSP was the principal vehicle of Dalit assertion; the SP was strongly identified with OBC, particularly Yadav, politics.

A weakened BSP changes that equation.

Further in the run-up to the upcoming elections, BSP is in the news for all the wrong reasons, struck by its own leadership blues thanks to Mayawati's public chastising of her nephew, Akash Anand, once considered her political heir. This confusion may drive the remaining core voter base further away.

Akhilesh now has an opportunity - but also a problem.

He wants BSP voters without appearing to appropriate the BSP's politics.

That explains why his language increasingly invokes Ambedkar, the Constitution, social justice and Kanshi Ram, while his organisational vocabulary revolves around 'PDA'.

The SP's decision to mark BSP founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, March 15, as PDA Diwas, for instance, drew a sharp response from Mayawati, who accused the party of using Bahujan icons for electoral purposes.

This is therefore not a one-sided political contest. Mayawati may be electorally weaker, but she remains the custodian of a political memory that Akhilesh is now trying to enter.

The BJP Challenge

The BJP, which cornered a substantial chunk of Dalit votes in UP in 2017, 2019 and 2022, got a jolt in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath

According to a post-poll survey conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)-Lokniti, the SP's performance in 2024 - jumping to 37 seats from just five in 2019 - was the result of a consolidation of Yadav and Muslim voters, along with a sizeable share of non-Jatav Dalits.

The data shows that 92% of Muslims and 82% of Yadavs voted for the INDIA bloc. However, in addition, the alliance gained significantly by winning 56% of the non-Jatav Dalit vote as well. In addition, 25% of Jatav Dalits, too, voted for the alliance.

In comparison, the BJP, which over the years has sought to carve out a constituency among non-Jatav Dalits, suffered a reversal in 2024. The BJP-led NDA managed to get only 29% of the non-Jatav Dalit vote, a steep decline from the 48 percent it had won in 2019.

The numbers give Akhilesh Yadav confidence that his 'PDA' may work as a multiplier on the ground.

But the BJP, through its welfare policies and targeted benefits, has relentlessly worked to bring Dalits under the larger saffron fold. Can Akhilesh's sartorial tweaking give the BJP a dressing down in the Dalit corner once again?

The Blue Gamble

The blue T-shirt is consequently a small change with a much larger political meaning.

It tells Dalit voters: the SP sees you.

It tells younger voters: the SP wants to look different.

And it tells the BJP: the PDA experiment is not being abandoned.

But symbolism can open a door; it cannot by itself secure votes.

The SP will have to convince Dalit voters that blue is not merely an election-season colour added to red and green. It will have to demonstrate organisational presence among Dalits, address the long-standing distrust between sections of the Dalit electorate and the SP, and show that the 'PDA' coalition can survive beyond campaign rhetoric.

The real question is whether Dalit voters will see the blue T-shirt as a genuine political shift, or simply a new colour in an old party's election palette.

And that makes the new uniform much more than a fashion statement. It is a marker of where the next battle for Uttar Pradesh's most consequential social coalition may be fought.