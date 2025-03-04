Exclusive: New Chinese Settlements Near LAC Has Roads, Power Transformers

A new Chinese settlement, with at least 91 independent weather-proof structures, is near completion on the South Bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The new settlement lies on China's side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in territory that it has held since the 1962 war with India.

The settlement described in this report is the newest Chinese habitation in the region, which has seen extensive construction activity. This includes the construction and operationalisation of a Chinese bridge which connects the North and South Banks of the high-altitude Pangong Lake and another settlement which military sources described as being ''unlike any other site'' that they have seen in the area.

The new settlement is located approximately 7 kilometres east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and about 20 kilometres from Rechin La, one of the high grounds where the Indian Army faced off against the Chinese Army in September 2020, at the height of the post-Galwan tension.

The new Chinese settlement has completed roads, electricity transformers, lampposts and a community centre with likely administrative offices. The images also indicate the presence of an operational cement plant, indicating that work on the site is still underway. High res here

Responding to a query, the Indian Army said the Chinese settlement was well away from the LAC and does not violate any border agreement.

"The construction activities at North East Bank of Spanggur Lake, as highlighted vide the ibid imagery, pertains to a likely Chinese Border Settlement. The location is well away from the LAC. The construction activity does not violate any existing agreements and does not hinder the border management process," said the Army.

The India-China border management process in Ladakh involves ongoing diplomatic and military efforts to maintain peace along the LAC, including agreements on troop disengagement and patrolling arrangements, such as the one announced in October 2024 to resolve the standoff that escalated in 2020.

High-resolution satellite imagery acquired by NDTV shows that the settlement has completed roads, electricity transformers, lampposts and a community centre with likely administrative offices. The images also indicate solar panels with a possible communications tower and an operational cement plant, indicating that work on the site is still underway.

Experts in the military domain have told NDTV that the settlement enables China to pre-position soldiers and cut its response time for deploying forces in the region. They say that the settlement likely has a dual-use function - graziers in the area could also be housed here.

Located on the banks of the Spanggur Lake in territory held by China since 1962, the new Chinese settlement lies approximately 30 km east of Chushul, a strategically important sector that saw heavy fighting in the 1962 war and remains a key battlespace for any future conflict.

Damien Symon, a geospatial intelligence researcher and open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst known for his work tracking and interpreting satellite imagery and military movements, describes the new settlement as one that "alters the on-ground reality moving away from the status quo before the 2020 border dispute". The proximity of the village to the contested LAC, Symon says, ''not only enables the provision of robust, weatherproof accommodations for border personnel but also enhances yearlong surveillance capabilities".

''The new Chinese habitation on the north bank of the Spanggur Lake is a part of the ongoing efforts to build infrastructure that could support the PLA's ability to rapidly launch military operations across the LAC,'' says Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retired), who was Northern Army Commander when India carried out its surgical strikes on Pakistan in 2016. ''The habitation is approximately 30 km east of Chushul, a strategically important sector that saw heavy fighting in the 1962 war and remains a key battlespace for any future conflict.''

Other senior retired Generals in the Indian Army also believe that the Chinese settlement has an overt military function. ''The new inhabitation on the Northeast bank of Spanggur Lake is certainly meant for military use,'' says Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retired), a former Chief of India's Integrated Defence Staff. ''Seen in conjunction with a similar infrastructure on the [North] bank of Pangong Tso, which we discussed a few months ago, it is clearly an endeavour to enhance the border area logistics infrastructure for the PLA.''

Construction of the new Chinese settlement, located next to an old military position, is almost complete in less than one year. Left: No construction on March 21, 2024. Right: Construction almost complete on January 25, 2025. High res here

India counters China's infrastructure build-up along the Line of Actual Control with its Vibrant Villages Programme. Launched in 2022, the programme aims to transform border villages along the northern frontier, particularly near China, by boosting infrastructure and livelihoods. With a budget of Rs. 4,800 crore for 2022-26, it targets 2,967 villages across Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, starting with 663 in the first phase. The initiative focuses on all-weather roads, renewable energy, and tourism to curb migration and enhance security. The goal is to counter China's border tactics and uplift remote communities.

NDTV shared images in this report with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence prior to publication.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar had briefed parliament on December 4, on the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

''China is in illegal occupation of 38,000 Sq. kms. of Indian territory in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and the events that preceded it. Furthermore, Pakistan illegally ceded 5180 Sq. kms. of Indian territory to China, which has been under its occupation since 1948. India and China have held talks for multiple decades to resolve the boundary issue. While there is a Line of Actual Control (LAC), it does not have a common understanding in some areas. We remain committed to engaging with China through bilateral discussions to arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement.''