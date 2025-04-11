"Big Step In Justice For 26/11 Victims": S Jaishankar On Tahawwur Rana Extradition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments on the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, calling the development "a big step" in giving justice to victims and their families.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, had been in judicial custody in the US before the proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty began to send him to India.

"Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks," Mr Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Mr Rubio acknowledged India's determined efforts to seek justice for those who were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks.

"We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come," Mr Rubio said in a post on X.

Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks. @SecRubio https://t.co/7jRRbfleyo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2025

The extradition came through after Rana exhausted all legal options against his extradition. Indian intelligence agencies worked closely with the US authorities to take the matter to its successful conclusion after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 terror attacks to justice.

Mr Rubio and Mr Jaishankar also spoke over phone on April 7, affirming the strength of the India-US strategic partnership and discussing opportunities to deepen collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

Soon after Rana's landed in Delhi, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington extradited Rana to India "to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks."

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism," the spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

The US Department of Justice also issued a statement, highlighting that Rana - a convicted terrorist - is charged in India with numerous offences.

The US said the 2008 Mumbai attacks "were among the most horrific and catastrophic in India's history".