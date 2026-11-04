Blog | Virat Kohli At 38: The Man Who Gave Cricket His 100%, Every Single Time

On November 4, during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, Virat Kohli's trademark Dhanush (bow-and-arrow) celebration after a stunning catch to dismiss Nathan Smith made me pause and think about his age.

The delivery was full, inviting Smith to drive. He fell right into the trap, going hard at the ball. A thick outside edge flew low towards the right of second slip, where Kohli timed his dive perfectly, plucking the ball inches above the turf. It was a stunning effort, the kind of catch that reminds you why he remains one of India's finest fielders.

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But what followed caught my attention just as much. Kohli broke into his trademark bow-and-arrow celebration, stuck his tongue out and shared a cheeky smile with one of his teammates. The energy, the enthusiasm, the childlike excitement and the sheer athleticism were all unmistakably Kohli.

And then came the thought: all this at the age of 38.

Yes, November 5 is his birthday. And while birthdays are usually about counting the years gone by, Kohli's birthday is a reminder of how much an individual can achieve when discipline, determination and passion come together. His fitness standards remain unmatched in Indian cricket, and perhaps that is one of the most remarkable aspects of his legacy.

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Last year, when Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, bringing the curtains down on a 14-year career in the longest format of the game, it marked the end of one of the most exhilarating chapters in Indian cricket history. He walked away from Test cricket, but certainly not from the legacy he had built. That legacy extends far beyond numbers, records and statistics.

In a world of half-measures and carefully curated images, Kohli was, and will always be, a 100% man.

Kohli never set out to be merely the fittest cricketer in the dressing room. He set his sights on a much higher summit: to be the fittest sportsman in the world. And he pursued that ambition with every ounce of his being. Sweat for sweat, sacrifice for sacrifice. As India's fitness coach once said, Virat simply "decided" to be the best athlete and willed it into being.

His transformation changed the way Indian cricket looked at fitness. He challenged an established mindset, raised the bar for professional athletes and made fitness an integral part of the conversation in Indian cricket. More importantly, he inspired millions of ordinary Indians to rethink their lifestyles, their eating habits and their approach to physical well-being.

That, perhaps, is an underrated contribution to the game. Kohli did not just change the way cricketers trained; he changed the way an entire generation looked at fitness.

And then there is his heart.

As full as his game, perhaps. In a world where celebrities often hide behind carefully constructed silence, Kohli has always been courageously open about his emotions. When he loves, he loves out loud, 100%. His affection and gratitude for his wife, Anushka Sharma, have never needed an explanation or a defence. From blowing kisses after scoring a century to kissing his wedding ring with pride, he has never shied away from expressing his love. He has, in his own way, silenced trolls with grace.



And that is what makes Kohli so special. He is not just a great batsman or an electrifying fielder. He is every inch a player who gives his all, every single time.

Think about the little things that defined his career. Celebrating his bowlers' wickets as though they were his own. Egging on the crowd at home and, occasionally, taking them on when playing abroad. Sacrificing his favourite foods and shunning indulgences to maintain the standards he had set for himself. Standing up even for his opponents when the situation demanded it. Remember his support for Steven Smith?

These were not isolated gestures. They were reflections of a personality that never believed in doing anything halfway.

For all 14 years that he wore the whites for India, Virat was the relentless heartbeat of Indian Test cricket, its most luminescent beacon. He brought aggression, intensity, belief and an unmistakable sense of occasion to the format. He made Test cricket personal. Every run mattered, every wicket deserved a celebration, every contest was worth fighting for.

He wasn't born with that aura. He made choices, day after day, that transformed potential into legend.

And while most celebrities prefer to camouflage their spiritual side, Kohli has never shied away from his. His spiritual journey is not something whispered about behind closed doors. It is embraced, discussed and reflected in the calm that often lies beneath his otherwise fiery personality. Another aspect of his life that he has lived 100%.

In the ever-turning kaleidoscope of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has been pure adrenaline, pure fight and pure fearlessness. Purely 100%.

Perhaps that is the most fitting way to look at his journey as another birthday arrives. At an age when many athletes begin to slow down, Kohli continues to dive, sprint, celebrate and compete with the hunger of someone who has just begun. His fitness is not merely about a lean physique or an impressive workout routine. It is about the discipline to stay relevant, the commitment to keep improving and the refusal to let standards slip.

His contribution to Indian cricket cannot be measured only in centuries, runs or records. It lies equally in the culture he helped create: a culture of fitness, accountability, aggression, self-belief and uncompromising professionalism. He made the next generation believe that talent alone is never enough; it must be backed by discipline and an extraordinary work ethic.

On November 5, as we celebrate his birthday, we are not just celebrating a batsman. We are celebrating an athlete who redefined fitness standards, a cricketer who brought unparalleled intensity to the field, a leader who demanded the best of himself and those around him, and a man who never apologised for giving his everything.

A force. A leader. A phenomenon.

A man who was always, in life and in cricket, 100%.

Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the memories, the aggression, the passion and, above all, the 100% entertainment.

Happy Birthday, King Kohli. Keep that fire burning.



(The author is a Senior News Editor at NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author