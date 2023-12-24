WBCS Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released, Objections Allowed Until January 5

WBCS prelims 2023 paper was a 200-marks examination, including 200 questions divided into eight sections.

The answer key for the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) prelims 2023 has been released. Individuals who appeared in the examination can access and download the answer key from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in. The WBCS preliminary examination was held on December 16 in a single shift, lasting for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The WBCS prelims 2023 paper was a 200-marks examination, including 200 questions divided into eight sections - English composition, general science, current events of national and international significance, history of India, geography of India with a specific focus on West Bengal, Indian polity and economy, Indian national movement, and general mental ability.

Candidates dissatisfied with the WBCS preliminary answer key 2023 have the option to raise objections or submit challenges starting from December 30 until January 5, 2024.

WBCS Prelims 2023 answer key - steps to raise objections: