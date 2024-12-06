UP State Medical Faculty Results 2024 Announced

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) has announced the results for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Paramedical courses and other exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the UPSMFAC by using their login credentials such as ID and password.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination Results' segment

Step 3: Click on link for October 2024 ANM Final year exam results

Step 4: Enter credentials such as month and year of exam and candidate's roll number

Step 5: Click 'Download' and 'View result' to access your provisional mark sheet.



Candidates selected for ANM and GNM positions can expect a base salary ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000.

Meanwhile, the count of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 30 to 86 since 2014. The total number of MBBS seats also grew from 3,749 seats to 12,425 seats in the state.

NMC had earlier this year approved the launch of MBBS courses in seven medical colleges of the state. Letters of permission were issued for the autonomous state medical colleges in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Lalitpur. Besides these, many medical colleges across the state have also received permission for increasing the number of seats including those operated under government, private, and PPP models.

With an increase of 722 MBBS seats this year, the number of MBBS seats in Uttar Pradesh have increased from 3,828 to 4,550 for the 2024-25 session.