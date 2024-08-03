Study Abroad: Top 3 Universities To Study Architecture In Singapore

Architecture is the art of designing buildings and spaces, focusing on their appearance, function, and layout. Students aspiring to study architecture in Singapore can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. This ranking provides a comprehensive list of the best universities worldwide for higher education.

According to the ranking, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is in first place, while Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is ranked second.

Here is the list of universities to study architecture in Singapore:

National University of Singapore (NUS)

NUS is Singapore's flagship university with over 38,000 students from 100 countries, offering diverse social and cultural perspectives. It offers a range of programs including the Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Master of Architecture, Master of Arts in Architectural Conservation, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture, Master of Landscape Architecture, Master of Science in Integrated Sustainable Design, Master of Arts in Urban Design, and Master of Urban Planning.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

NTU is a research-intensive public university with 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students across various fields, including Business, Medicine, Science, Computing & Data Science, Engineering, Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

SUTD's founding president is Thomas L. Magnanti, a professor associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Architecture and Sustainable Design is a key department at SUTD, established in collaboration with MIT. This department offers a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Sustainable Design, SUTD Master of Architecture Programme (MArch), and a PhD in Architecture and Sustainable Design (ASD).