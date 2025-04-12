Advertisement

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, And More

Under this scheme, eligible youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities will receive financial assistance.

Candidates can apply through the official website.
Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: The Telangana government has launched the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 to support unemployed youth in the state. Under this scheme, 5 lakh eligible youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities will receive financial assistance to start their own small businesses. 

The scheme, introduced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to promote self-employment. The application process is completely online, and interested individuals can apply through the official portal, tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in.


The official website reads: "Under the Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, the Government will Provide Financial Assistance of Rs. 3 lakh each to 5 lakh Youths of the State to Provide them Self Employment opportunities in the State. The State Government has allocated a budget of 6000 crores for smooth implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam." 

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Important Dates

Launch Date: March 15, 2025
Registration Start On: March 17 2025
Registration End On: April 05, 2025
Selection Process Period: April 05 to May 31
Sanction Letter Distribution: June 2, 2025

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Steps To Apply 

  • Visit the official website (tgobmms)
  • Click on the "Apply Online" link
  • Enter Aadhaar Card and Food Card numbers
  • Fill the application form with required details
  • Select beneficiary type, sector, and financial assistance
  • Upload required documents
  • Review and submit the application
  • Check application status online

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

  • The applicant must be a permanent resident of Telangana State
  • The applicant must be unemployed to avail benefits from the scheme
  • The scheme is open to youths belonging to SC, ST, BC, MBC, or Minority communities


Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Documents Required 

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Ration Card or Income Certificate (issued by Meeseva)
  • Caste Certificate
  • Permanent Driving License (for transport sector schemes)
  • Pattadar Passbook (for agricultural schemes)
  • SADAREM Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities)
  • Passport-Sized Photographs
  • Vulnerability Group Certificate (if applicable)


 

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Telangana Scholarship
