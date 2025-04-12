Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, And More

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: The Telangana government has launched the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 to support unemployed youth in the state. Under this scheme, 5 lakh eligible youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities will receive financial assistance to start their own small businesses.

The scheme, introduced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to promote self-employment. The application process is completely online, and interested individuals can apply through the official portal, tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in.



The official website reads: "Under the Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, the Government will Provide Financial Assistance of Rs. 3 lakh each to 5 lakh Youths of the State to Provide them Self Employment opportunities in the State. The State Government has allocated a budget of 6000 crores for smooth implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam."

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Important Dates

Launch Date: March 15, 2025

Registration Start On: March 17 2025

Registration End On: April 05, 2025

Selection Process Period: April 05 to May 31

Sanction Letter Distribution: June 2, 2025

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website (tgobmms)

Click on the "Apply Online" link

Enter Aadhaar Card and Food Card numbers

Fill the application form with required details

Select beneficiary type, sector, and financial assistance

Upload required documents

Review and submit the application

Check application status online

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Telangana State

The applicant must be unemployed to avail benefits from the scheme

The scheme is open to youths belonging to SC, ST, BC, MBC, or Minority communities



Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card or Income Certificate (issued by Meeseva)

Caste Certificate

Permanent Driving License (for transport sector schemes)

Pattadar Passbook (for agricultural schemes)

SADAREM Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities)

Passport-Sized Photographs

Vulnerability Group Certificate (if applicable)



