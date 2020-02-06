Implement Sachar Committee recommendations: PV Abdul Wahab MP

It is a grave concern that, the Socio-economic educational condition of Muslims in India have not improved even after 13 years of Justice Rajinder Sachar Commission, said Member of Parliament PV Abdul Wahab during the Zero Hour session in Rajya Sabaha today.

Mr Wahab pointed that, there has been major recommendations made by Justice Rajinder Sachar to improve the educational conditions of Muslim youth such as equal opportunity commission, nomination procedure to increase participation of minorities in public bodies, recognising degrees from Madrasas for eligibilty in defence, civil and banking examinations, establishing a delimitation procedure that does not reserve constituencies with high minority populations for SCs.

Mr Wahab said the government of the day have failed to implement these recommendations in their policies.

Referring to the study made by Christopher Jafferrlot and Kalaiyirisan on the socio educational indicators of Muslim youth in India, he argued that participation of Muslim youth in North India is worse than Dalits and other backward classes.

Citing the case of Professor Feroz Khan at Banaras Hindu University and Fathima Latheef at IIT Madras, he pointed out the continuous discrimination faced by Muslims professors and students in Institutions of National Importance.

He urged the government to take up the recommendation of Sachar with utmost concern and revisit the government's welfare policy for the Muslim community in general and its youth in particular.

