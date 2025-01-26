Harvard University Offers Free Online Happiness Course, Check Details

Harvard University is offering a free online course called "Managing Happiness" that anyone can join. This self-paced course is part of Harvard's wide range of free online programs, which cover topics like computer science, programming, data science, artificial intelligence, and more.

Interested learners can access these courses through Harvard's Professional and Lifelong Learning website at pll.harvard.edu.

The "Managing Happiness" course is taught by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor, author, and social scientist. The course combines research from social science, positive psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy to help participants create a more meaningful and joyful life.

The official website reads: "Happiness is a core competency for those that want to be in charge of their lives - both personally and professionally. The concepts learned in this course will lead to enduring improvements and lifelong learning. At the end of the course, you will take away key concepts and actionable insights to apply to your daily routines. People around you will notice the difference."

According to Harvard, the course is designed to challenge your understanding of happiness, help you break bad habits, and build new ones for lasting satisfaction.

Course Details

Duration: 6 weeks

Key Lessons You'll Learn

Different meanings of happiness and its role in daily life

How genetics, social life, and money influence happiness

Managing emotions and behaviors using science for a happier life

Creating a "happiness portfolio" based on your personal goals Understanding how success impacts short-term and long-term happiness

Building strategies for lifelong happiness

In addition to "Managing Happiness," Harvard offers over 100 free online courses in subjects like Python programming, artificial intelligence, machine learning, databases, and more. These courses provide incredible opportunities for learners to gain new skills and grow.