CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 Application Process Begins, Check Deadline, Exam Schedule

CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The deadline for application submission is May 21, and for fee payment, it is May 23 up to 11.50pm.

The exam will take place on June 25, 26, and 27 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in English and Hindi. The exam lasts three hours and consists of objective-type questions with multiple choices.

CSIR-UGC NET 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of the exam - csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the available link to fill out the application form.

Pay the exam fee online only through a payment gateway using debit or credit cards, internet banking, or UPI.

Select the 'New Registration' button.

Access the CSIR NET information brochure and carefully review the instructions.

Tick the checkbox below, then select 'Click Here to Proceed.'

You will be redirected to the CSIR NET registration form.

Fill in all the required details in the application form.

Exam Papers:

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

Candidates should submit the form only once; multiple submissions are not allowed under any circumstances, as stated in the official notification.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.