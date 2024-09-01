Advertisement

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result Out, Check Direct Link Here

BPSC has also released the results for Finance Administrative Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Child Development Project Officer posts.

Read Time: 2 mins
BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result Out, Check Direct Link Here
Candidates can check their results by visiting official website.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Mains Examination today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 1,005 candidates have cleared the exam and qualified for the interview.

BPSC 69th Main Result: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click the link for the 69th Combined Mains Exam Result
  • A new PDF file containing the list will appear
  • Save and print a hard copy of the page for future reference

The selection process comprises three stages outlined below:

Preliminary examination: Candidates are required to appear for the preliminary test, and those who qualify proceed to the next stage.

Main examination: Successful candidates from the preliminary test move on to the written main exam.

Interview: The final step involves an interview, and shortlisted applicants from the main exam will be called for an interview.

Educational qualification:

Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in any field from a UGC-approved institution.

Age requirements:

Candidates must be aged between 20 and 37 as of August 1, 2024. Women, OBC, SC, and ST applicants are eligible for age relaxation, with the extent varying from three to five years, depending on the specific category.

Additionally, alongside the 69th CCE Mains results, BPSC has also released the results for the Finance Administrative Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts. Among these, 262 candidates have qualified for the Finance Administrative Officer interview, 27 for the CDPO interview, and 1 candidate for the DSP interview.

