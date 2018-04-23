Vodafone Offers International Roaming Pack For 180 Rupees Per Day Across 20 Countries

(Also Read: To Counter Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Introduces Rs. 255 Plan, Offers 2GB Data Per Day)
Travel around the world with Vodafone and always stay connected with your loved ones. #RoamUnlimited at ₹180/day in 20 countries with the best ever International Roaming plan. https://t.co/i1z3olwwbQpic.twitter.com/jXELH2txjD— Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) April 23, 2018
"Get i-RoamFREE pack and enjoy Unlimited Data & Calls overseas!" said Vodafone.
Vodafone is offering unlimited data and unlimited calls in 20 countries. USA, UK, UAE, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Germany and more countries are being covered under this offer, according to vodafone.in.
(Also Read: Prepaid Recharge Plans - Airtel 249 Rupees Vs Reliance Jio 198 Rupees Vs Vodafone 255 Rupees)
Vodafone is also offering international roaming plans in 44 countries. The i-RoamFREE roaming pack offers free incoming and home-like rates on calls and data in 44 countries, stated its website.
(Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs BSNL- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared)
Vodafone also offers flexible options based on the travel needs of customers. Options under i-RoamFREE range between Rs180/ day (28 day pack) to Rs 500/ 24 hours (Daily pack).
(Also Read: Vodafone SuperPlans Compared: Rs. 255 Vs Rs. 348 Vs Rs. 349 Vs Rs. 458 Vs Rs. 799 And More)
Offers of Vodafone i-RoamFREE/iROAM packs
A search on the website of Vodafone selecting US as the travel country for a period of 10 days showed the following:
(Also Read: Airtel's Rs. 549, Rs. 799 Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Offer More Benefits. Details Here)
The i-RoamFree pack will cost Rs 4,025 in the US for a period of 10 days. Incoming calls, outgoing local and international calls, outgoing SMS (short message service) and mobile data are free across 47 countries.
(Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone - 2-2.5 GB Data Per Day Recharge Plans Compared)
The iROAM pack will cost Rs 673 for 10 days. Incoming calls will be charged at Rs 39 per minute, outgoing local calls will be charged at Rs 19.5 per minute, outgoing international calls will be charged at Rs 39 per minute, outgoing SMS will be charged at Rs 15 per SMS, and mobile data will be charged at Rs 39 per MB or megabytes. The iROAM pack is valid across 41 countries.
(Vodafone charges Rs 70 per minute on incoming calls under standard rates without an interntional roaming pack.)
(Also Read: Telecom Industry Revival Likely To Be Prolonged - ICRA)
Standard rates of Vodafone without an international roaming pack:
(Also Read: Telecom Industry Revival Likely To Be Prolonged - ICRA)
Standard rates of Vodafone without an international roaming pack:
Comments
(Also Read: Is Jio Really Profitable? Audit To Answer Doubts And Controversies)
However, standard rates of Vodafone in the US are as follows: incoming calls are charged at Rs 70 per minute, outgoing local calls are charged at Rs 70 per minute, outgoing international calls ar charged at Rs 140 per minute, outgoing SMSes are charged at Rs 15 per SMS, mobile internet is charged at Rs 5.5 per 10 kilobytes.