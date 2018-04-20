NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
To Counter Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Introduces Rs 255 Plan, Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 20, 2018 14:51 IST
Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid plan is limited to select circles.

In a bid to take on the recent offers announced by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 255. Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB per day data for a period of 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Vodafone- Vodafone.in. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Vodafone's all-new Rs 255 prepaid plan now directly takes on Jio's Rs 299 offer and Airtel's Rs 249 recharge planJio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB per day data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's all-new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249 offers 2GB or gigabytes of data per day for 28 days.

Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan in detail

Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 56 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid plan is limited to select circles. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. However, Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. 100 free SMSes per day are also available with this prepaid recharge plan offer.
 
 Vodafone also recently introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 509 which offer 1GB or gigabyte of 2G/3G/4G speed data per day. Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid plan is valid for 70 days while Rs 509 prepaid plan is valid for 84 days. Unlimited voice calls and SMSes benefits are also available with these plans.  The telecom operator also revised its Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan and now offers 1.5 GB per day data.

