To Counter Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Introduces Rs 255 Plan, Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan in detail
Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 56 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Vodafone's Rs 255 prepaid plan is limited to select circles. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. However, Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. 100 free SMSes per day are also available with this prepaid recharge plan offer.
Vodafone also recently introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 509 which offer 1GB or gigabyte of 2G/3G/4G speed data per day. Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid plan is valid for 70 days while Rs 509 prepaid plan is valid for 84 days. Unlimited voice calls and SMSes benefits are also available with these plans. The telecom operator also revised its Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan and now offers 1.5 GB per day data.