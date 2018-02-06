Jio's Rs 299 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gives 3GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calling

Comments
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 in detail
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 now offers 84GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Jio introduced Rs 299 prepaid plan in December 2017 as part of its 'Happy New Year Offer' which then offered 2GB daily data for a period of 28 days. The total data available with this plan that time was only 56GBs. After the latest revision, Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan is now offering total of 84GBs data.
This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.