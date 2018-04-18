Airtel's New Offers: Rs 249 New Prepaid Plan, Rs 349 Plan, 30GB Free Data Offer Airtel introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 and revised its existing Rs 349 plan.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan offers 50 GBs of 3G/4G with data rollover facility



Here are the details of Airtel's latest schemes:



Airtel's 30GB free of cost data offer



Airtel is offering 30 GB or gigabytes of data free of cost to its customers upgrading to a 4G connection from 2G or 3G handsets. Under this offer, prepaid customers get 1GB data free every day for 30 days in addition to the pack they opt for, while postpaid customers get the same amount of data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle apart from their plan benefits. (



Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan



Airtel's all-new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers 2GB or gigabytes of data per day. 100 local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.





Airtel's Rs 349 revised prepaid plan



Airtel recently revised its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan.





Airtel's new Rs 649 postpaid recharge plan



Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan offers 50 GBs of 3G/4G with data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of a particular month gets carried forward to the next one. Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime - a video/music streaming service by Amazon - is also added in this plan. Additional benefits of this plan include subscription of Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.



Airtel's 1000 GB free data offer extended



Airtel recently extended its '1000GB free data offer' for broadband users till October 31, 2018. Under this offer, Airtel users can avail 1,000 GB of free high-speed data on broadband plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299. This bonus data of 1000 GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. Airtel's 1000 GB free data works exactly like a 'data rollover' and data can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished.

Airtel's Rs 2,199 broadband plan



priced at a monthly rental of Rs 2,199 offers 1,200 GBs or gigabytes of high speed data, among other benefits. Subscribers also get benefits such as unlimited STD/local voice calls. Customers opting for the plan also get free subscription to Airtel's OTT or over-the-top apps such as Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The plan also features such data rollover - wherein users can carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to next billing cycle.



To offer more benefits to subscribers amid aggressive competition in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel recently announced a bouquet of offers for prepaid and postpaid users. The telecom company introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 and revised its existing Rs 349 plan. It also launched a postpaid plan priced at Rs 649. In another offer, Airtel is offering 30GBs of data free of cost to customers upgrading their Airtel's connection to 4G from 2G or 3G. The Sunil Mittal-led company recently even extended its '1000GB free data' offer on two broadband. It also introduced a new broadband plan at Rs 2,199.Airtel is offering 30 GB or gigabytes of data free of cost to its customers upgrading to a 4G connection from 2G or 3G handsets. Under this offer, prepaid customers get 1GB data free every day for 30 days in addition to the pack they opt for, while postpaid customers get the same amount of data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle apart from their plan benefits. ( Read more Airtel's all-new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers 2GB or gigabytes of data per day. 100 local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days. (Read more) Airtel recently revised its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan.Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan offers 50 GBs of 3G/4G with data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of a particular month gets carried forward to the next one. Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime - a video/music streaming service by Amazon - is also added in this plan. Additional benefits of this plan include subscription of Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. (Read more) Airtel recently extended its '1000GB free data offer' for broadband users till October 31, 2018. Under this offer, Airtel users can avail 1,000 GB of free high-speed data on broadband plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299. This bonus data of 1000 GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. Airtel's 1000 GB free data works exactly like a 'data rollover' and data can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. (Read more)

Airtel's all-new broadband plan priced at a monthly rental of Rs 2,199 offers 1,200 GBs or gigabytes of high speed data, among other benefits. Subscribers also get benefits such as unlimited STD/local voice calls. Customers opting for the plan also get free subscription to Airtel's OTT or over-the-top apps such as Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The plan also features such data rollover - wherein users can carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to next billing cycle. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter