Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 400 Compared

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are embroiled in a war of offering better data and call packages to attract maximum customers on their platform. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Airtel and Mukesh Ambani's Jio are offering a host of plans ranging from as low as Rs 19 to Rs 9,999. But, plans under Rs 400 are the ones which have caught the eyes of the customers. Airtel has prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 249 whereas, Jio's prepaid plans are priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398 and Rs 399, in the same.Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers total of 39.2 GB of 3G/4G data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB data for a period of 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers local, STD and roaming voice calls. A total of 100 SMS are bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.(Airtel is also offering 100 SMS per day with its prepaid plans)Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G per day data for a period of 28 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls are unlimited with this prepaid recharge plan. Airtel is also offering 100 SMS per day with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily limit of 1.5GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily limit of 2GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.(Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 140GB data)Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily limit of 3GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 offers 105GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily limit of 1.5GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 140GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily limit of 2GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 offers 126GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily limit of 1.5GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.