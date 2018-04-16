Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 250 Compared

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been engaged in a data war for long in a pursuit to provide the cheapest plans at lower prices. Both the telecom operators are currently offering a slew of prepaid recharge plans. Select prepaid recharge plans priced under Rs 250 are highly popular among subscribers. Jio has prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 153 and Rs 198 in this bracket while Airtel has two prepaid recharge plans below Rs 250 - at Rs 199 and Rs 249. All these prepaid recharge plans come with data benefits and calling offers.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduce to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMS benefits along with subscription to a host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days for JioPhone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 42GB. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. A total of 100 SMSes (short message service) per day are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data, according to Jio's website, jio.com. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduce to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to a host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers total of 39.2 GB of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data for a period of 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers local, STD and roaming voice calls. A total of 100 SMS are bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G per day data for a period of 28 days, as mentioned on Airtel's website, airtel.in. Local, STD and roaming voice calls are unlimited with this prepaid recharge plan. A total of 100 SMS are bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.