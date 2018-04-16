Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 250 Compared

Jio's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 250
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduce to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMS benefits along with subscription to a host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.
Also read: 2 GB Data Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel Vs Reliance Jio
Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 153
Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days for JioPhone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 42GB. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. A total of 100 SMSes (short message service) per day are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Also read: Jio Offers JioFi Device With 100GB Data Free Of Cost
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data, according to Jio's website, jio.com. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduce to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to a host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan under Rs 250
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers total of 39.2 GB of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data for a period of 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers local, STD and roaming voice calls. A total of 100 SMS are bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Comments
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249
Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G per day data for a period of 28 days, as mentioned on Airtel's website, airtel.in. Local, STD and roaming voice calls are unlimited with this prepaid recharge plan. A total of 100 SMS are bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.