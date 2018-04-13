Airtel Offers 30 GB Data Free Under Special Scheme. Details Here Bharti Airtel said the initiative - offering 30 GBs of free data on upgrade to a 4G device - is "to help more Indians get on to the digital highway".

Here are five things to know about Airtel's 30GB free data offer:

1. Bharti Airtel said the initiative - offering 30 GB of free data on upgrade to a 4G device - was help more people "get on to the digital highway".



2. Prepaid customers will get free 1 GB data every day for 30 days over and above any pack they charge with, the company explained.



3. The offer is applicable to prepaid as well as postpaid customers.



4. Postpaid customers will get free 30 GB data with a rollover facility in their first bill cycle over and above their plan benefits, Bharti Airtel added.



5. Customers can check the eligibility and claim the free data benefits by calling the toll free number 51111 or on mobile app My Airtel, it noted. The 30 GB free data benefit will be provisioned within 24 hours of making the claim. "For more information, customers can visit the website airtel.in/4gupgrade," Airtel said.



Bharti Airtel CMO Vani Venkatesh said: "While 4G smartphones are fast becoming the norm, for millions of customers with feature phones/3G devices the upgrade to a 4G smartphone is a big decision and a long term investment. This is one of the largest customer rewarding programs and with this initiative our customers shall get an opportunity to experience the online world at 4G speeds and fully unlock the potential of their smartphones."



Under its 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, Airtel has partnerered multiple mobile handset manufacturers to create an open ecosystem of affordable 4G smartphones and bring them to the market for virtually the price of a feature phone, the press release added. Bharti Airtel offers smartphone devices of its partner brands - including Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorolo and Intex - at an effective price of Rs 1,249, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in.



That offer includes eligible smartphones at a starting price of Rs 2,749 and cashback of Rs 1,500, it noted. After purchase of any of Airtel Partner 4G handsets, the offer can be availed by recharging for a specified total amount within 12/18 months to earn a first cashback, and again through the same process subsequently for a second cashback.



