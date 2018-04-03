Airtel's 1000 GB Free Data Offer Extended Till October 31

Airtel's 1000GB free data offer on Rs 1,099 broadband plan
Airtel offers 1000GB of bonus data on broadband plan priced at Rs 1,099. This bonus data of 1000GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. In this case, it is up to 100 Mbps. Airtel's '1000GB free data offer' works exactly like a 'data rollover' and data can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. Airtel's Rs 1,099 broadband plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and the broadband data bundled is 250 GB. Users also get access to Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 1,099 plan. The offer with this plan may vary from circle to circle, as mentioned on Airtel's website.
Airtel's 1000GB free data offer on Rs 1,299 broadband plan
Airtel also offers 1,000 GB of bonus data on broadband plan priced at Rs 1,299. This bonus data of 1000 GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. In this case also, it is up to 100 Mbps. Airtel's '1000 GB free data offer' can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. Airtel's Rs 1,299 broadband plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and the broadband data bundled with the plan is 350 GB. Users also get access to Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 1,299 plan. The offer with this plan may vary from circle to circle, as mentioned on Airtel's website.