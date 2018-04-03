Airtel's 1000 GB Free Data Offer Extended Till October 31

(Airtel's '1000 GB free data offer' can be carried forwarded each month till October 31.) (Airtel's '1000 GB free data offer' can be carried forwarded each month till October 31.)

Bharti Airtel has extended its '1000GB free data offer' for broadband users till October 31, 2018, informed the operator on its official website-airtel.in. Under this offer, Airtel users can avail 1,000 GB of free high-speed data on broadband plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299. Airtel's '1000GB free data offer' on broadband plans was initially introduced in May 2017 and was valid till March 31, 2018, which has now been extended till October 2018, informed Airtel. Reliance Jio also recently extended its Prime membership for existing users for another year at 'no additional fee'.Airtel offers 1000GB of bonus data on broadband plan priced at Rs 1,099. This bonus data of 1000GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. In this case, it is up to 100 Mbps. Airtel's '1000GB free data offer' works exactly like a 'data rollover' and data can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. Airtel's Rs 1,099 broadband plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and the broadband data bundled is 250 GB. Users also get access to Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 1,099 plan. The offer with this plan may vary from circle to circle, as mentioned on Airtel's website.Airtel also offers 1,000 GB of bonus data on broadband plan priced at Rs 1,299. This bonus data of 1000 GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. In this case also, it is up to 100 Mbps. Airtel's '1000 GB free data offer' can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. Airtel's Rs 1,299 broadband plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and the broadband data bundled with the plan is 350 GB. Users also get access to Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 1,299 plan. The offer with this plan may vary from circle to circle, as mentioned on Airtel's website.