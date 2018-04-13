Airtel Postpaid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs Rs 649 Vs Rs 799 Vs Rs 1,199

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom operator of the country, offers five postpaid plans as 'best-selling postpaid plans', according to its website, airtel.in. These postpaid plans of Airtel are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. The Rs 649 Airtel postpaid plan was recently reintroduced with more data benefits. Besides this, the Rs 499 postpaid plan, which used to earlier offer 30 GB or gigabytes of rollover data, now offers more data. All these postpaid plans offer additional benefits. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime - the video/music streaming device of Amazon - is also offered in all these plans but one.
Highlights
- Airtel postpaid plan at Rs. 399 offers 20 GB 3G/4G rollover data
- Airtel postpaid plan at Rs. 799 offers 60 GB 3G/4G rollover data
- All these postpaid plans of Airtel offer additional benefits
(Also Read: 2 GB Data Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans - Airtel Vs Reliance Jio)
Given below are details of Airtel's postpaid plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199:
Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 399
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 20 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. A data rollover facility ensures that the unused data is added on to the next billing cycle. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this plan. Outgoing on roaming calls is also free in this postpaid plan. Music app Wynk Music is also offered with this postpaid plan.
(Also Read: Airtel Offers 30 GB Data Free Under Special Scheme. Details Here)
(The 'best-selling postpaid plans of Airtel are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199.)
Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 499
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 40 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this plan. Outgoing on roaming calls is also free in this postpaid plan. Additional benefits include Wynk Music, live TV and movies and handset damage protection. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is a part of this plan.
(Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs. 249, Rs. 349, Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 509 Explained)
Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 649
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 50 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Earlier, this plan used to provide 30 GB of data rollover benefit. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this plan. Outgoing on roaming calls is also free in this postpaid plan. Additional benefits include Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and a free add-on connection with unlimited calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is a part of this plan.
(Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone - 2-2.5 GB Data Per Day Recharge Plans Compared)
Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 799
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 60 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this plan. Outgoing on roaming calls is also free in this postpaid plan. Additional benefits include Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and two free add-on connections with unlimited calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is a part of this plan.
Comments
(Also Read: Airtel's Rs. 499 Plan Offers 2 GB Per Day Data For 82 Days. Other Benefits Here)
Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 1199
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 90 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this plan. Outgoing on roaming calls is also free in this postpaid plan. Additional benefits include Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and three free add-on connections with unlimited calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is a part of this plan.