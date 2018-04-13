2 GB Data Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel Vs Reliance Jio

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offer competitive prepaid recharge plans. Both the telecom operators offer packs that spoil the consumer for choices. Airtel, the largest telecom operator of the country, recently introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249, as part of its 'best-selling unlimited packs'. This Airtel pack offers 2 GB or gigabytes of data per day. Reliance Jio offers four prepaid recharge plans that offer 2 GB of data per day. These prepaid recharge plans of Jio are priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, and Rs 498.
Highlights
- Jio, Airtel offer unlimited voice calls in prepaid recharge plans of 2 GB
- Jio, Airtel offer 100 SMS/ day in these prepaid recharge plans
- Competition in telecom sector to be prolonged, say experts
Given below are details of Airtel, Jio prepaid recharge plans that offer 2 GB data per day:
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel, which is valid for 28 days, offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day, as mentioned on Airtel's website, airtel.in. Local and STD voice calls are unlimited. Even as the phone is on roaming, unlimited incoming and outgoing voice calls are offered. A total of 100 SMS (short message service) are bundled with this plan.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio, which is valid for 28 days, offers 2 GB high-speed data per day, as mentioned on Jio's website, jio.com. After consumption of the daily data, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio is 56 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are also a part of this pack. The prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio, which is valid for 70 days, offers 2 GB high-speed data per day. After consumption of the daily data, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio is 140 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are also a part of this pack. The prepaid recharge plan of Jio also comes bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio, which is valid for 84 days, offers 2 GB high-speed data per day. After consumption of the daily data, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio is 168 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are also a part of this pack. The prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 498
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio, which is valid for 91 days, offers 2 GB high-speed data per day. After consumption of the daily data, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio is 182 GB. Unlimited voice calls and a total of 100 SMS per day are also a part of this pack. The prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps.
The pressure on the cash flows of the telecom industry may continue for a few more quarters, say experts. According to an ICRA note, this is due to the price competition which has exerted significant pressures on the Indian telecom industry in FY2018 and continues to remain intense as the larger operators are contesting to acquire subscribers of the exiting telcos.