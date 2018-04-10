Airtel's Rs 499 Plan Offers 2 GB Per Day Data For 82 Days. Other Benefits Here

Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan in detail
Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan is available for select circles and offers a total of 164 GBs or gigabytes of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 2GB data for a period of 82 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's unlimited calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week calling, and are charged at 30 paisa per minute after that, said Airtel on its official website. 100 free SMSes are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 82 days.
Subscribers must take a note here that Airtel also has a postpaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499 only. Airtel's postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 offers LIVE and free streaming of every T20 cricket match on Airtel TV app. It also offers 40 GBs of 3G/4G data with rollover facility that allows the users to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan.
Airtel on Monday also announced a new broadband plan priced at a monthly rental of Rs 2,199 which offers 1,200 GBs of high speed data, among other benefits. Unlimited STD/local voice calls are also available with this plan. Customers also get free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The plan also features data rollover facility - wherein users can carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to next billing cycle.