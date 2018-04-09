NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Airtel's Latest Offer: Rs 499 Postpaid Plan Comes With New Benefits

Airtel's postpaid plans are also called as 'Infinity Postpaid plans'.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 09, 2018 12:50 IST
Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also comes with 'Airtel Secure device' protection for the customers.

Airtel's postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 offers LIVE and free streaming of every T20 cricket match on Airtel TV app, said Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator on its official Twitter handle- @airtelindia. Airtel recently rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app, which offers a dedicated cricket section, along with 'all the LIVE action'. Currently, Airtel is also offering LIVE streaming of Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar. The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11, which kicked off from April 7, can be watched LIVE by Airtel customers on Hotstar for free till April 30, the last day of IPL season.

Other offers of Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel's postpaid plans are also called as 'Infinity Postpaid plans'. Along with LIVE streaming of T20 cricket match, Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also offers 40 GBs or gigabytes of 3G/4G data with rollover facility that allows the users to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle, mentioned Airtel on the official website-airtel.in. Data usage can be checked on the MyAirtel app. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free. Also readAirtel's Latest Schemes: IPL 2018 Offer, 1000GB Free Data Offer, New Rs. 649 Plan

Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also comes with 'Airtel Secure device' protection for the customers. This plan is an insurance protection for smartphone users from physical or malware damage, said Airtel on its official website. Wynk Music, LIVE TV and movies are also offered as additional benefits with this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan.

