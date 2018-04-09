Airtel's Latest Offer: Rs 499 Postpaid Plan Comes With New Benefits

Other offers of Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan
Airtel's postpaid plans are also called as 'Infinity Postpaid plans'. Along with LIVE streaming of T20 cricket match, Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also offers 40 GBs or gigabytes of 3G/4G data with rollover facility that allows the users to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle, mentioned Airtel on the official website-airtel.in. Data usage can be checked on the MyAirtel app. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free.
Gear up for some action this T20 Cricket Season. Watch every match Live and Free on Airtel 4G. Switch now: https://t.co/GcQNdnK97Vpic.twitter.com/culTstdiDv— airtel India (@airtelindia) April 7, 2018
Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also comes with 'Airtel Secure device' protection for the customers. This plan is an insurance protection for smartphone users from physical or malware damage, said Airtel on its official website. Wynk Music, LIVE TV and movies are also offered as additional benefits with this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan.