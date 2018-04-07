Airtel's New Schemes: IPL 2018 Offer, 1000GB Free Data Offer, New Rs 649 Plan Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV is offering free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel plan to wheedle cricket enthusiasts by announcing offers for Indian Premiere League (IPL) fans. Jio recently launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251 that offers 102GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season 11 for a validity of 51 days. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV is also offering free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar. Apart from this, Airtel is also offering a slew of offers for subscribers. It recently extended its '1000GB free data offer' for broadband users till October 31, 2018. The Sunil Mittal led- company also reintroduced a postpaid plan priced at Rs 649 to offer 50 of rollover data and a free add-on connection.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251, also called the 'Cricket Season Pack' offers 102GBs of data for a period of 51 days, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the upcoming IPL 11th season. Subscribers can access LIVE matches throughout the duration of 51 days, starting today. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 was announced along with a mobile game - 'Jio Cricket Play Along' and a TV show - 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE'. (Read more) Airtel is offering LIVE streaming of Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar during IPL season 11, starting today. Airtel has also rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app, which offers a dedicated cricket section, along with 'all the LIVE action'. Airtel customers should install the latest version of the Airtel TV app to access free live streaming of IPL matches. Existing users must have received an automatic update notification, said Airtel. (Read more) Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan offers 50GBs of 3G/4G data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of a particular month gets carried forward to the next one. Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime - a video/music streaming service by Amazon - is also added in this plan. Additional benefits of this plan include subscription of Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. (Read more) Airtel recently extended its '1000GB free data offer' for broadband users till October 31, 2018. Under this offer, Airtel users can avail 1,000 GB of free high-speed data on broadband plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299. This bonus data of 1000GB is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. Airtel's 1000GB free data works exactly like a 'data rollover' and data can be carried forwarded each month till October 31, or till the data is finished. (Read more)