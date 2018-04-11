NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Airtel Launches Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2 GB Data Per Day

Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan is the latest offering in its list of 'best-selling unlimited packs' or prepaid recharge plans.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 11, 2018 18:29 IST
Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data per day.

Bharti Airtel, the Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator, has launched a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 249. This is the latest part Airtel's list of best-selling unlimited packs or prepaid recharge plans, according to its website, airtel.in. The Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB or gigabytes of data per day. The other best-selling Airtel packs which offer unlimited data are for Rs 349, Rs 448 and Rs 509. Airtel keeps perking up its prepaid recharge plans every now and then and so do other incumbent operators like Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and BSNL, in the face of aggressive data pricing in the telecom sector led by Reliance Jio.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan
plans
(The 'best-selling Airtel packs' with 'unlimited data')

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio has four prepaid recharge plans which offer 2 GB data per day. The lowest among them is for Rs 198.  

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
 
plan

(Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers a total data of 56 GB.)

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to Jio's website, jio.com. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 56 GB. Hundred SMS per day are a part of this prepaid recharge plan and voice calls are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.

Bharti AirtelAirtel prepaid recharge plansReliance Jio

