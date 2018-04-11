Airtel Launches Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2 GB Data Per Day

(Also Read: Jio's IPL 2018 Rs. 251 Pack, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE And New Mobile Game)
Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan
(The 'best-selling Airtel packs' with 'unlimited data')
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio has four prepaid recharge plans which offer 2 GB data per day. The lowest among them is for Rs 198.
Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to Jio's website, jio.com. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 56 GB. Hundred SMS per day are a part of this prepaid recharge plan and voice calls are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.