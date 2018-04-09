BSNL's New Offer: Five Benefits Of Rs 248 Prepaid Recharge Plan BSNL's new plan comes a few days after Reliance Jio's and Airtel's IPL 2018 offer announcements.

BSNL's special offer is valid till April 30, 2018 which is the last day of IPL season 11.

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 7, 2018

Joining the competition to cash in on popular Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament, state-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Limited (BSNL) recently announced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 258 with 51 days validity for LIVE streaming of cricket matches during the season. BSNL's new plan comes a few days after Reliance Jio's and Airtel's IPL 2018 offer announcements. Jio recently launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 251 with 102 GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV is also offering free access to LIVE matches for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.1. BSNL's all-new Rs 258 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 153 GBs of data for a period of 51 days with a daily cap of 3 GB per day data, along with LIVE streaming of IPL 2018 matches, confirmed the state-run firm on its official twitter handle- @BSNLCorporate.2. BSNL's special offer is valid till April 30, 2018 which is the last day of IPL season 11.3. BSNL's Rs 258 plan is a limited period offer which allows subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate, said BSNL in a statement. 4. "Never miss a magic moment of #IPL2018 with #BSNL IPL STV 248. Grab the whooping data offer and feel the cricket fever now", said BSNL on its twitter handle.5. BSNL's Rs 248 plan is available for its all prepaid subscribers across the country.