Vodafone SuperPlans: Rs 255 Vs Rs 348 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 458 Vs Rs 799 And More

Vodafone India is offering nine prepaid recharge plans under its range of SuperPlans, which offer unlimited calls and unlimited data. These prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone are priced at Rs 21, Rs 199 Rs 255, Rs 348, Rs 399, Rs 458, Rs 509, Rs 549 and Rs 799. "Get the best value of Unlimited Calling & Data with our Prepaid SuperPlans," said Vodafone, on its website, vodafone.in. Vodafone, under pressure from aggressive data pricing of Reliance Jio , is in the process of merger with Aditya Birla-led Idea Cellular.(Also Read: TRAI Launches Common Portal To List Tariff Plans By Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Others This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS (short message service) per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2 GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.(Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel - Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 400 Compared This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 70 days.(Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel - Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 250 Compared This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 90 days.(Also Read: Jio Offers JioFi Device With 100GB Data Free Of Cost. All Details Here This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 4.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.