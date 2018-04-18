Vodafone SuperPlans: Rs 255 Vs Rs 348 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 458 Vs Rs 799 And More

(Also Read: TRAI Launches Common Portal To List Tariff Plans By Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Others)
Given below are prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone under its SuperPlans range of plans, according to its website vodafone.in:
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 21
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS (short message service) per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 255
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2 GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 348
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 70 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 458
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 84 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 90 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 549
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 4.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.