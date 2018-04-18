NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Vodafone SuperPlans: Rs 255 Vs Rs 348 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 458 Vs Rs 799 And More

Vodafone India is offering nine prepaid recharge plans under its range of SuperPlans, which offer unlimited calls and unlimited data.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 18, 2018 22:13 IST
Vodafone India is offering nine prepaid recharge plans under its range of SuperPlans, which offer unlimited calls and unlimited data. These prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone are priced at Rs 21, Rs 199 Rs 255, Rs 348, Rs 399, Rs 458, Rs 509, Rs 549 and Rs 799. "Get the best value of Unlimited Calling & Data with our Prepaid SuperPlans," said Vodafone, on its website, vodafone.in. Vodafone, under pressure from aggressive data pricing of Reliance Jio, is in the process of merger with Aditya Birla-led Idea Cellular.

Given below are prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone under its SuperPlans range of plans, according to its website vodafone.in:

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 21
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS (short message service) per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 255
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2 GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 348
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.
 
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 70 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 458
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 84 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 90 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 549
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 4.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone pack is valid for 28 days.

