TRAI Launches Common Portal To List Tariff Plans By Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Others

Currently, the TRAI portal - tariff.trai.gov.in - displays information on telecom plans offered in Delhi



Telecom regulator TRAI or Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has launched a website to list various tariffs and plans offered by telecom service providers, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and others, across the country. This initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is aimed at transparency and ease of access for consumers and stakeholders alike. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in a press release announced the launch of a beta version of the portal, which can be accessed at www.tariff.trai.gov.in. The tariff portal, TRAI said, will enable consumers to see tariffs of different service providers at a single place.Here are 10 things to know about the new portal, www.tariff.trai.gov.in, by TRAI to list telecom plans by various service providers:1) Users will be able to find information on various telecom plans offered by different telecom service providers.2) Currently, telecom subscriber - prepaid and postpaid alike - have to visit individual sites of the telecom companies to find information on tariffs and latest offerings.3) "As per TRAI act 1997, transparency is an important mandate of TRAI. Presently, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) offer tariffs at their websites. To enable consumers to see tariffs of different TSPs and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released by TRAI today," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in its press release dated April 16, 2018.4) The regulator sought feedback from consumers and stakeholders on various tariffs offered by telecom service providers which will be made available on the TRAI portal.5) Currently in its beta stage, which means a version meant for testing purposes with limited functionality, the TRAI tariff portal enables customers to search, view as well as compare across telecom operators and their plans for customers.6) For easy access, various tariff plans and other tariff instruments provided on the portal will be in a downloadable format. That means using the portal, the users will also be able to save the information on the desired telecom plans.7) In its current form, the portal displays information on telecom plans available in Delhi.8) "To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on TRAI website www.trai.gov.in. The details made available on websitey portal are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA," TRAI noted. 9) Consumers and stakeholders can share their feedback by clicking on the 'Feedback' option available in consumer view on the TRAI tariff portal.10) The Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India also shared the contact of its Advisor. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter