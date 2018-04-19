NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Best Offers From Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL Compared

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days.

Airtel is offering 30 GB of data free of cost to its customers who upgrade to a 4G connection

In a time when the telecom sector in country is going through intense competition every player in the industry is trying to woo customers by offering discounts, cheap offers on voice calls and high-speed data. Since the arrival of Reliance Jio the private sector has seen an aggressive war which also compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands. As data packs are the most popular among customers, the state-run operator, BSNL, has also come up with family broadband plans, STV (special tariff vouchers) to attract customers on its platform. 

Here is a comparison of the best plans of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL: 

Airtel's plans in detail:  

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 249

Under this pack the Sunil Bharti-owned company is offering  2 GB of 3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Customers also get 100 SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448

Under this pack Airtel is offering 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Customers also get 100 SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 82 days.

Airtel's 30GB free data offer

Airtel is offering 30 GB of data free of cost to its customers who upgrade to a 4G connection from 2G or 3G handsets. Under this offer, prepaid customers get 1GB data free every day for 30 days in addition to the pack they choose, while postpaid customers get the same amount of data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle apart from their plan benefits. 

Vodafone's plans in detail: 

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199

Under this Vodafone pack customers get 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Customers also get 100 SMS per day. 

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 255

Under this Vodafone pack customers get 2 GB 3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Customers also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349

Under this Vodafone pack customers get 2.5 GB 3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Customers also get 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio's plans in detail: 

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 offers 56GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily limit of 2GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily limit of 3GB. After consumption of the daily limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers get 100 SMS per day along with subscription to a host of Jio apps.

BSNL plans in detail:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with attractive offers and urged subscribers to get in touch with them so as to get more information on their special schemes. Under the family broadband scheme the operator is offering three mobile connections which costs Rs 1,199 per month. Under this plan BSNL is offering 1 GB data per day on all three sims. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone on all three sims. 

