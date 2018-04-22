Airtel's Rs 549, Rs 799 Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Offer More Benefits. Details Here

Airtel's revised Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan in detail
Airtel's revised prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Airtel's revised Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan in detail
Airtel's revised prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers a total of 112GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Airtel recently also recently introduced prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 and revised its existing Rs 349 plan. The telecom operator also launched postpaid plan priced at Rs 649. It also announced a prepaid recharge plan at Rs 49.