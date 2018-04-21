Airtel's New Rs 49 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 3GB Data. Details Here

Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. 50 free SMSes are also available with this plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Also read: Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel 249 Rupees Vs Reliance Jio 299 Rupees Vs Vodafone 255 Rupees
Airtel recently also introduced prepaid plan priced at Rs 249 and revised its existing Rs 349 plan. Airtel's Rs 249 plan offers 2GBs of data per day for a period of 28 days. 100 local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This validity of the plan is 28 days. While Airtel's revised Rs 349 prepaid plan and is now offering 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this recharge plan.