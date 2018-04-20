NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel 249 Rupees Vs Reliance Jio 299 Rupees Vs Vodafone 255 Rupees

These three prepaid recharge plans of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone offer unlimited calls and unlimited data.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 20, 2018 13:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel 249 Rupees Vs Reliance Jio 299 Rupees Vs Vodafone 255 Rupees

Airtel and Vodafone are trying to better Jio, which has disrupted the market with aggressive data plans.

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom operator of the country, has recently released a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249. Vodafone is also offering a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 255 while Reliance Jio already has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299. These three prepaid recharge plans of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone offer unlimited calls and unlimited data. Thus, consumers have a wide range of choice. Airtel and Vodafone are both trying to better Jio, which has disrupted the telecom market with its aggressive data plans.

(Also Read: Vodafone SuperPlans Compared: Rs. 255 Vs Rs. 348 Vs Rs. 349 Vs Rs. 458 Vs Rs. 799 And More)

Prepaid recharge plan of Airtel of Rs 249
 
offer
(Local and STD calls and incoming and outgoing on roaming are unlimited in Airtel's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249.)

This pack offers 2 GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day, according to airtel.in, Airtel's website. Local and STD calls and incoming and outgoing on roaming are unlimited. Hundred SMS (short message service) are offered every day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

(Also Read: Prepaid Recharge Plans - Airtel's Popular Packs Vs Vodafone SuperPlans)

Prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone at Rs 255
plans
(Prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone at Rs 255 offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days.)

This prepaid recharge pack of Vodafone offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days, according to Vodafone's website, vodafone.in. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone does not offer the facility of free SMSes.

Prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio at Rs 299
 
plans
(Prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio at Rs 299 offers 3 GB data per day, instead of 2 GB earlier.)

Comments
(Also Read: Best Offers From Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL Compared)

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio now offers 3 GB data per day, instead of 2 GB earlier. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio used to offer 56 GB of data. After the consumption of the daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com, the website of Jio. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This pack is valid for 28 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirtelVodafoneReliance Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya Kodnani

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top