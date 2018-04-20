Prepaid Recharge Plans: Airtel 249 Rupees Vs Reliance Jio 299 Rupees Vs Vodafone 255 Rupees

(Also Read: Vodafone SuperPlans Compared: Rs. 255 Vs Rs. 348 Vs Rs. 349 Vs Rs. 458 Vs Rs. 799 And More)
Prepaid recharge plan of Airtel of Rs 249
This pack offers 2 GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day, according to airtel.in, Airtel's website. Local and STD calls and incoming and outgoing on roaming are unlimited. Hundred SMS (short message service) are offered every day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone at Rs 255
This prepaid recharge pack of Vodafone offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days, according to Vodafone's website, vodafone.in. Local, STD and roaming calls within India are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone does not offer the facility of free SMSes.
Prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio at Rs 299
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio now offers 3 GB data per day, instead of 2 GB earlier. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio used to offer 56 GB of data. After the consumption of the daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com, the website of Jio. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This pack is valid for 28 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls.