SBI Recurring Deposit (RD) Vs Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD)

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, and the Department of Posts or India Post, both offer recurring deposit options to customers. Given below is a comparison of RD accounts offered by SBI and India Post:
Recurring deposit (RD) accounts offered by SBI:
Key features of SBI recurring deposit scheme:
1. Customers have to make monthly deposits of minimum Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 10 said SBI on its website, sbi.co.in. There is no limit on the maximum amount that one would like to deposit.
2. The minimum period of an SBI RD is 12 months while the maximum is 120 months.
3. The interest rate offered on SBI RDs is as applicable on its TDR (term or fixed deposits) / STDR (special term deposits) for the period of the RD.
4. A loan / overdraft up to 90 per cent is available against the balance in an RD account.
5. RDs also invite TDS or tax deducted at source.
6. Premature withdrawal is allowed on RDs and for this, rules for TDR/STDR are applicable.
7. A nomination facility is available on RDs and it is advised to avail of the facility, said SBI.
8. SBI issues passbooks for RD accounts.
Terms and conditions of SBI recurring deposit accounts:
1. Penalty charges for non-deposit of monthly instalments are as follows:
2. For account of period 5 years and less --Rs. 1.50 per Rs. 100 per month is applicable.
3. For account of period above 5 years- Rs. 2.00 per Rs. 100- per month is applicable.
4. Instructions for disposal of maturity proceeds are accepted at the time of opening of accounts, said SBI.
Interest rate on SBI recurring deposit accounts:
SBI revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from March 28, 2018. As mentioned above, the interest rates on RDs are the same as that on FDs.
Here are the interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore':
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
5-Year post office recurring deposit account:
Key features of post office recurring deposit account:
1. Depositors of post office recurring deposit accounts have to pay a minimum of Rs 10 per month or any amount in multiples of Rs 5. There is no maximum limit on the deposit, said India Post on its website.
2. The account can be opened by cash / cheque and in case of cheque, the date of deposit shall be the date of presentation of the cheque, according to indiapost.gov.in.
3. A nomination facility is available at the time of opening of account and also after the opening of account.
4. A post office RD account can be transferred from one post office to another.
5. Any number of post office RD accounts can be opened in any post office.
6. Post office RD accounts can be opened in the name of minor and a minor of 10 years and above age can open and operate the account.
7. A joint post office RD account can be opened by two adults.
8. The subsequent deposit can be made up to 15th day of next month if the RD account is opened up to 15th of a calendar month and up to last working day of next month if account is opened between 16th day and last working day of a calendar month.
9. If the subsequent deposit is not made up to the prescribed day, a default fee is charged for each default, at Rs 0.05 for every Rs 5 shall be charged. After four regular defaults, the account becomes discontinued and can be revived in two months but if the same is not revived within this period, no further deposit can be made.
10. If in any RD account, there is a monthly default amount, the depositor has to first pay the defaulted monthly deposit with default fee and then pay the current month deposit.
11. There is a rebate offered on advance deposit of at least six instalments.
12. A single RD account can be converted into a joint one and vice-versa.
13. A minor, after attaining majority, has to apply for conversion of the account in his name.
14. One withdrawal up to 50 per cent of the balance is allowed after one year.
15. Full maturity value allowed on RD accounts is restricted to that of Rs 50 denomination in case of death of depositor subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.
16. In case of deposits by cheque, the date of credit of cheque into government accounts shall be treated as date of deposit.
Interest rates on post office recurring deposit accounts:
1. An interest rate of 6.9 per cent per annum (quarterly compounded) is offered on post office recurring deposit accounts with effect from 1.01.2018.
2. On maturity Rs 10 account fetches Rs 717.43.
3. The account can be continued for another 5 years on year to year basis.