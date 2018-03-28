NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Latest Bank FD Interest Rates: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are hugely popular among investors who need secure returns.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: March 28, 2018 21:39 IST
Bank fixed deposits guarantee a fixed interest rate.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are hugely popular among investors who need secured returns. Market-linked instruments like stocks and bonds may be attractive as asset classes but are unable to offer fixed returns. On the other hand, bank fixed deposits guarantee a fixed interest rate irrespective of the market uncertainties. That is why, investors feel a sense of security while investing in bank FDs. With effect from Wednesday, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of various tenures. Other banks may also follow suit.

Latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates:

1. Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term (fixed) Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) with effect from 28.03.2018

(Also Read: State Bank Of India (SBI) Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme - 10 Things To Know)

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates:

(Also Read: PPF (Public Provident Fund) Features, Interest Rate, Loan Facility, Partial Withdrawal And More)
 
Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates:

(Also Read: National Pension System: 10 Things To Know Before March 31, 2018)
 
Period
< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

Canara Bank fixed deposit interest rates:

(Also Read: Want To Earn A Regular Monthly Income? 5 Investment Options For You)
 
 2. TERM DEPOSITS
A. DomesticRate of Interest (%) p.a.
 For Deposits less than Rs.1 crore
w.e.f. 06.02.2018
Term Deposits (All Maturities)General PublicSenior Citizen
Rate of Interest (% p.a)Annualised Interest yield **Rate of Interest (% p.a)Annualised Interest yield **
7 days to 14 days *4.24.24.74.7
15 days to 30 days4.24.24.74.7
31 days to 45 days4.54.555
46 days to 60 days4.754.755.255.25
61 days to 90 days4.754.755.255.25
91 days to 120 days5.55.566
121 days to 179 days5.755.756.256.25
180 days to 269 days6.356.416.856.91
270 days to less than 1 year6.356.466.856.97
1 year only6.56.6677.19
Above 1 year to less than 2 years6.456.616.957.13
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.26.556.77.11
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.26.766.77.35
5 years & above to less than 8 years66.946.57.61
8 years & above to 10 years67.636.58.44

You can apply for fixed deposits (FDs) of various banks on their websites.

