Latest Bank FD Interest Rates: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank

Latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank:
State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates:
1. Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term (fixed) Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) with effect from 28.03.2018
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates:
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates:
Comments
Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
Canara Bank fixed deposit interest rates:
|2. TERM DEPOSITS
|A. Domestic
|Rate of Interest (%) p.a.
|For Deposits less than Rs.1 crore
|w.e.f. 06.02.2018
|Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|Rate of Interest (% p.a)
|Annualised Interest yield **
|Rate of Interest (% p.a)
|Annualised Interest yield **
|7 days to 14 days *
|4.2
|4.2
|4.7
|4.7
|15 days to 30 days
|4.2
|4.2
|4.7
|4.7
|31 days to 45 days
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|5
|46 days to 60 days
|4.75
|4.75
|5.25
|5.25
|61 days to 90 days
|4.75
|4.75
|5.25
|5.25
|91 days to 120 days
|5.5
|5.5
|6
|6
|121 days to 179 days
|5.75
|5.75
|6.25
|6.25
|180 days to 269 days
|6.35
|6.41
|6.85
|6.91
|270 days to less than 1 year
|6.35
|6.46
|6.85
|6.97
|1 year only
|6.5
|6.66
|7
|7.19
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|6.45
|6.61
|6.95
|7.13
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|6.2
|6.55
|6.7
|7.11
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|6.2
|6.76
|6.7
|7.35
|5 years & above to less than 8 years
|6
|6.94
|6.5
|7.61
|8 years & above to 10 years
|6
|7.63
|6.5
|8.44
You can apply for fixed deposits (FDs) of various banks on their websites.