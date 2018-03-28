Latest Bank FD Interest Rates: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018

7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25

46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75

180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85

211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9

1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9

2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 6.6 7 7.1

3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 6.7 7 7.2