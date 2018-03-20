PPF Features, Interest Rate, Loan Facility, Partial Withdrawal, Details: 10 Points

Investors also get the benefit of partial withdrawal on Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is popular among subscribers because of assured returns and most importantly its special exemption status of EEE (exempt, exempt, exempt). Since the lock-in period of PPF accounts is 15 years, the safety of your investment is guaranteed. Investments in PPF accounts are safe all the more because the government backs them. Investors also get the benefit of loan facility and partial withdrawal on PPF accounts. Interest rates on PPF accounts are decided every quarter by the government.