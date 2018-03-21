State Bank Of India (SBI) Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme: 10 Things To Know

Interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts is paid on 31st March every year.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a small savings scheme that offers decent investment returns along with income tax benefits. The interest rate on PPF is decided by the central government every quarter. The current interest rate offered on PPF for the quarter ended March 31 is 7.6 per cent. March 31 is just round the corner and investing in PPF might help you guarantee some tax benefits for FY18. In fact, State Bank of India (SBI) offers the facility of investing in PPF accounts.