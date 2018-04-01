From Income Tax Rules To New GST E-Way Bill; Changes To Be Implemented From Today State Bank of India (SBI) will charge less for non-maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) on savings accounts from today.

There are some major announcements and financial changes that will come into effect from today i.e. April 1, 2018, the first day of financial year, 2018-19. These includes proposals which were announced in the Budget 2018 by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for this financial year, introduction of e-way (electronic way) bill system under GST (Goods and Services Tax) for inter-state movement of goods and State Bank of India's new charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance. The new income tax (I-T) rules are set to come in force from Sunday. New tax provisions will be implemented from today onwards. However, there will be no change in the income tax slab for the individual tax payers but changes will be made as far as quantum of deductions, cess and corporate tax rate are concerned. The Budget 2018 proposals including the reintroduction of the tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) exceeding Rs 100,000 from the sale of shares will kick in from today. Besides, other tax proposals like reduced corporate tax of 25 per cent on businesses on turnover of up to Rs 250 crore and a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of transport allowance and medical reimbursement will come into effect from Sunday. (Read more) The e-way (electronic way) bill system under GST (Goods and Services Tax) for inter-state movement of goods will be effective from today, the government said. The e-way bill will apply to inter-state transportation of goods worth over Rs 50,000 through road, railways, airways and vessels. For the smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is mandated, said Finance Ministry. According to the report, a single e-way bill will apply even in cases of a break in journey to destination and where more than one transporter is involved in the transportation of goods under this system. (Read more) State Bank of India (SBI) will reduce its penalties for non-maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) on savings accounts by up to 75 per cent from April 1. The charges for non-maintenance of AMB for customers in metro and urban centres will be reduced from a maximum of Rs 50 per month plus goods and services tax (GST), to Rs 15 per month plus GST from April 1, said country's largest lender. For semi-urban and rural centres, the charges will be reduced from Rs40 per month plus GST to Rs. 12 per month and Rs 10 per month plus GST respectively from April 1, said SBI. ( Read more)