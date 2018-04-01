GST E-Way Bill Roll Out: 5 Things To Know About Inter-State Goods Movement

For smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is mandated, said government.

The e-way (electronic way) bill system under GST (Goods and Services Tax) for inter-state movement of goods is all set to be rolled out from April 1, the government confirmed on Saturday. For intra-state movement of goods, the new system would be launched in two weeks' time, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia announced on Wednesday. According to an IANS report, the e-way bill will apply to inter-state transportation of goods worth over Rs 50,000 through road, railways, airways and vessels. For the smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is mandated.