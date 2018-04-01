NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

GST E-Way Bill Roll Out: 5 Things To Know About Inter-State Goods Movement

The e-way bill will apply to inter-state transportation of goods worth over Rs 50,000 through road, railways, airways and vessels.

Economy | | Updated: April 01, 2018 09:54 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GST E-Way Bill Roll Out: 5 Things To Know About Inter-State Goods Movement

For smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is mandated, said government.

The e-way (electronic way) bill system under GST (Goods and Services Tax) for inter-state movement of goods is all set to be rolled out from April 1, the government confirmed on Saturday. For intra-state movement of goods, the new system would be launched in two weeks' time, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia announced on Wednesday. According to an IANS report, the e-way bill will apply to inter-state transportation of goods worth over Rs 50,000 through road, railways, airways and vessels. For the smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is mandated.
5 things to know about e-way bill system under GST:
  1. According to the report, a single e-way bill will apply even in cases of a break in journey to destination and where more than one transporter is involved in the transportation of goods under this system. In such a scenario, Transporter A will assign the said e-way bill to Transporter B, who will fill the details of his vehicle and move the goods.
  2. The validity period of e-way bill starts only after the e-way bill details are updated by the transporter for the first time, said Finance Ministry.
  3. In case of movement of goods on account of job-work, the registered job worker can also generate e-way bill, Finance Ministry added.
  4. In view of the difficulties faced by the traders in generating the e-way bill due to initial technical glitches in the GST Network, it was earlier decided by the GST Council to extend the trial phase for generation of e-way bills, both for inter-state and intra-state movement of goods.
  5. In its meeting last month, a group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi recommended April 1 as the date for compulsory implementation of the system for inter-state goods movement.


Comments

Trending

GSTE-way bill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PNR StatusRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top