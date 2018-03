Post Office Saving Schemes: 5 Key Questions Answered Here

​SB(Cheque account) INR. 500/- SB(non Cheque account) INR. 50/- MIS INR. 1500/- TD INR. 200/- PPF INR. 500/- Senior Citizen INR. 1000/-

​​Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit INR. 25000/- Cash withdrawal limit per transaction INR. 10000/- ​Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMs Free (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month) Metro Cities - 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Non Metro Cities - 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Charges after exceeding permissible free transaction limit at other Bank ATMs Financial & Non Financial Transactions - Rs 20 + Applicable GST​

​NSCs (VIII Issue) Maturity period 5 years (for certificates issued on or after .01.11.2011). No premature encasement​ possible. ​Different Savings Accounts​ SB Can be closed at any time RD Premature closure permissible after 3 years - only SB rate is permissible TD Premature closure permissible after 6 months MIS Premature closure permissible after 1 year ​​Senior Citizen Premature closure after 1 year

​Period Rate 1yr.A/c 6.60% 2yr.A/c ​6.7% 3yr.A/c 6.90% ​​5yr.A/c 7.40%

The Department of Posts offers many investment schemes to customers. The nine investment schemes that India Post offers are Post Office savings account, 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD), Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), 15-year public provident fund ( PPF ), 5-Year National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts. Because of income tax benefits and attractive interest rates , these investment schemes are quite popular among investors. Cheque realization charges for outstation Cheque.Rs 30 for first thousand or partRs 31 for each additional thousand or partIn case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50/- is charged as service charge.Post office savings account offers 4 per cent interest per annum on individual / joint accounts.5-Year Post Office RD Account has been offering 6.9 per cent per annum (quarterly compounded) since January 1, 2018..Interest on post office TD account is payable annually but is calculated quarterly.From January 1, 2018, interest rates are as follows:Post Office MIS Account offers 7.3 per cent per annum, which is payable monthly. This rate came into effect from January 1, 2018, said India Post.From July 1, 2017, interest rate payable on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is 8.3 per cent per annum.From January 1, 2018, interest rate payable on 15-year PPF account scheme is 7.6 per cent per annum (compounded yearly).NSC offers 7.6 per cent interest rate that is compounded annually but is payable at maturity. This came into effect from January 1, 2018. KVP fetches 7.3 per cent interest, compounded annually with effect fom January 1, 2018.From January 1, 2018, the interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts scheme is 8.1 per cent per annum, calculated on a yearly basis and compounded yearly.