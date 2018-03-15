Post Office Saving Schemes: 5 Key Questions Answered Here

​​Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit INR. 25000/-

Cash withdrawal limit per transaction INR. 10000/-

​Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMs Free (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day

Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month) Metro Cities - 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial)

Non Metro Cities - 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial)