Post Office Saving Schemes: 5 Key Questions Answered Here

The Department of Posts offers many investment schemes to customers with attractive interest rates and income tax benefits.

Business | | Updated: March 15, 2018 20:16 IST
Post office saving schemes are quite popular among investors.

The Department of Posts offers many investment schemes to customers. The nine investment schemes that India Post offers are Post Office savings account,  5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD), Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), 15-year public provident fund (PPF), 5-Year National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts. Because of income tax benefits and attractive interest rates, these investment schemes are quite popular among investors. Here is everything that you might want to know about them.

Minimum balances in respect of different types of account is given below (according to the website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in)
 
​SB(Cheque account)INR. 500/-
SB(non Cheque account)INR. 50/-
MISINR. 1500/-
TDINR. 200/-
PPFINR. 500/-
Senior CitizenINR. 1000/-

Charges in respect of different types of ATM transactions are given below
 
​​Daily ATM cash withdrawal limitINR. 25000/-
Cash withdrawal limit per transactionINR. 10000/-
​Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMsFree (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day
Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month)Metro Cities - 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) 
Non Metro Cities - 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial)
Charges after exceeding permissible free transaction limit at other Bank ATMsFinancial & Non Financial Transactions - Rs 20 + Applicable GST​

How to get encashment of certificates / account before maturity
 
​NSCs (VIII Issue)Maturity period 5 years (for certificates issued on or after .01.11.2011). No premature encasement​ possible.
​Different Savings Accounts​
SBCan be closed at any time
RDPremature closure permissible after 3 years - only SB rate is permissible
TDPremature closure permissible after 6 months
MISPremature closure permissible after 1 year
​​Senior CitizenPremature closure after 1 year


Service charges for outstations cheques

Cheque realization charges for outstation Cheque.
Rs 30 for first thousand or part
Rs 31 for each additional thousand or part
In case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50/- is charged as service charge.

Interest rates on post office saving schemes

Post office savings account offers 4 per cent interest per annum on individual / joint accounts.

5-Year Post Office RD Account has been offering 6.9 per cent per annum (quarterly compounded) since January 1, 2018..


Interest on post office TD account is payable annually but is calculated quarterly.
From January 1, 2018, interest rates are as follows:
 
​PeriodRate
1yr.A/c6.60%
2yr.A/c​6.7%
3yr.A/c6.90%
​​5yr.A/c7.40%


Post Office MIS Account offers 7.3 per cent per annum, which is payable monthly. This rate came into effect from January 1, 2018, said India Post.

From July 1, 2017, interest rate payable on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is 8.3 per cent per annum.


From January 1, 2018, interest rate payable on 15-year PPF account scheme is 7.6 per cent per annum (compounded yearly).

NSC offers 7.6 per cent interest rate that is compounded annually but is payable at maturity. This came into effect from January 1, 2018.

KVP fetches 7.3 per cent interest, compounded annually with effect fom January 1, 2018.

From January 1, 2018, the interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts scheme is 8.1 per cent per annum, calculated on a yearly basis and compounded yearly.

