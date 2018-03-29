SBI's Associate Banks Cheque Books To Render Invalid After March 31. Details Here

The associate banks of SBI include Bharatiya Mahila Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad. The customers of these banks are meant to get the new cheque books.
All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia#SBI#INB#deadline#March2018pic.twitter.com/1GeHv61osa— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 27, 2018
In February last year, the government had approved the merger of SBI with its five associate banks.
Later in March last year, the Cabinet approved the SBI's merger with Bharatiya Mahila Bank as well. With merger of all the five associates, SBI is expected to become a lender of global proportions with an asset base of Rs 37 trillion (Rs 37 lakh crore) or over $555 billion, 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs. It will have over 50 crore customers.