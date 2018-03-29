SBI's Associate Banks Cheque Books To Render Invalid After March 31. Details Here To be able to get the new SBI cheque books, one may visit the bank branch, ATM, onlineSBI.com or mobile banking

The associate banks of SBI include Bharatiya Mahila Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad. The customers of these banks are meant to get the new cheque books. All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia#SBI#INB#deadline#March2018pic.twitter.com/1GeHv61osa — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 27, 2018

In February last year, the government had approved the merger of SBI with its five associate banks.



Later in March last year, the Cabinet approved the SBI's merger with Bharatiya Mahila Bank as well. With merger of all the five associates, SBI is expected to become a lender of global proportions with an asset base of Rs 37 trillion (Rs 37 lakh crore) or over $555 billion, 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs. It will have over 50 crore customers.



The State Bank of India (SBI)'s associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank's cheque books will not be valid from the next week, March 31 to be precise. The customers of erstwhile associate banks of SBI are requested to apply for the new cheque books with new IFSC codes, said SBI in a tweet on its official handle. To be able to procure the new cheque books, one may visit the bank branch or an ATM. One can even log in the SBI app for getting the new cheque book. Earlier the deadline to get the new cheque books was September 30 that was later extended to December 31. The year-end deadline was further deferred to March 31 after which the old cheque books will not stand valid. This means in case you issue a cheque after March 31, the same will stand to get dishonoured.The associate banks of SBI include Bharatiya Mahila Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad. The customers of these banks are meant to get the new cheque books.In February last year, the government had approved the merger of SBI with its five associate banks. Also Read: Five Associate Banks To Merge With SBI From April 1 Later in March last year, the Cabinet approved the SBI's merger with Bharatiya Mahila Bank as well. With merger of all the five associates, SBI is expected to become a lender of global proportions with an asset base of Rs 37 trillion (Rs 37 lakh crore) or over $555 billion, 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs. It will have over 50 crore customers.