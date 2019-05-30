IRCTC Tourism Norwegian Getaway Cruise Tour Package: Cost, Itinerary And Other Details

IRCTC Norwegian Getaway Cruise's tour package cost is Rs 3,16,365 per person on triple occupancy basis.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the official website for booking tickets for Indian Railways also offers tour domestic and international tour packages. As part of its offering for international tour packages, IRCTC is offering a cruise ship tour package. Known as Norwegian Getaway Cruise by IRCTC Tourism, is an international cruise tour package on Norwegian Getaway Cruise which will begin from June 24, 2019 and end on July 6, 2019. The 12 nights/13 days cruise will begin from Copenhagen in Denmark.

Here are details of itinerary, tour package cost, services offered by the IRCTC under its Norwegian Getaway Cruise:

IRCTC Norwegian Getaway Cruise's tour package cost is Rs 3,16,365 per person on triple occupancy basis and covers destinations like Finland, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Russian Federation and Sweden by cruise ship.

On the single occupancy basis the cost of package is Rs 5,80,356 and on double occupancy basis the cost is Rs 3,54,974.

The tour will begin from Delhi and travellers will be flown to Copenhagen via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

IRCTC Tourism: Below are Emirates to and fro flight details:

1. EK 513 24JUN DEL - DXB TC 04:15-1 06:20-1 2. EK 151 24JUN DXB - CPH TC 08:20-1 13:15-1 3. EK 152 5JUL CPH - DXB TC 15:35-5 23:55-5 4. EK 510 6JUL DXB - DEL TC 03:55-6 09:05-6

Here is the complete itinerary of Norwegian Getaway cruise with sailing date June 25 to July 4:

Date Port of Call Country 06/25/2019 COPENHAGEN DENMARK 06/26/2019 WARNEMUNDE (BERLIN) GERMANY 06/26/2019 WARNEMUNDE (BERLIN) GERMANY 06/27/2019 GDYNIA (GDANSK) POLAND 06/27/2019 GDYNIA (GDANSK) POLAND 06/28/2019 (none) (none) 06/29/2019 HELSINKI FINLAND 06/29/2019 HELSINKI FINLAND 06/30/2019 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIAN FEDERATION 06/30/2019 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIAN FEDERATION 07/01/2019 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIAN FEDERATION 07/02/2019 NYNASHAMN (STOCKHOLM) SWEDEN 07/02/2019 NYNASHAMN (STOCKHOLM) SWEDEN 07/03/2019 07/04/2019 COPENHAGEN DENMARK

Services included and excluded under IRCTC Tourism's Norwegian Getaway Cruise:

The cost includes stay 9 nights/10 days accommodation on the Norwegian Cruise Line and transportation to some of the most beautiful places on earth via cruise ship, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website.

All meals are included on the cruise and there are two main dining rooms on every ship except on Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Getaway which have three, according to IRCTC Tourism.

The package also includes access to onboard entertainment activities, poolside activities, sports courts, use of outdoor pools, return airfare on Emirates flight, visa fee, insurance cover, airport-hotel-harbour transfers, access to fitness facilities and access to coffee bar among other things.

At the same time meals is speciality restaurants, access to casino, spa, dining entertainment, access to internet, art purchases, gift shop purchases, video arcade and laundry services are excluded under the cruise package, IRCTC Tourism said.