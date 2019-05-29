IRCTC 4-Day Hampi Tour Package: Cost, Itinerary, Other Details Here

IRCTC's Heritage Hampi tour package will begin from August 9 from Hyderabad.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a variety of international and domestic tour packages. These tour packages can be booked online through the website of IRCTC's tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism (www.irctctourism.com). Among the various tour packages, IRCTC Tourism is offering a three-nights and four-days tour package to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Karnataka from a starting tariff of Rs 11,300 per person (triple occupancy), IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways - said on Twitter. Called the Heritage Hampi plan, the tour commences from Hyderabad and covers the destinations of Badami, Aihole and Pattaddakkal apart from Hampi.

Explore the wonders of Hampi with #IRCTCTourism, a village and temple town recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site located within the ruins of the city of Vijayanagara. To book, visit https://t.co/c1cmktghb1#tourism#travel#booking#booktickets#incredibleindia#travelholicpic.twitter.com/L3Tbpi2DUL — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 28, 2019

Here are details such as package cost, itinerary and flight tickets of the IRCTC Heritage Hampi Tour Package:

IRCTC Heritage Hampi tour schedule

IRCTC's Heritage Hampi tour package will begin from August 9 from Hyderabad. Passengers will be flown to Vidyanagar (Bellary) by a TruJet flight from Hyderabad at 1:00 pm.

From the Vidyanagar Bellary airport, the individuals will be provided accommodation (with AC rooms) in Hotel Malligi in Hospet. The package includes breakfast and dinner, however the arrangement for lunch would have to be done by travellers themselves, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

IRCTC Heritage Hampi tour tariff

The cost of package on a single occupancy basis is Rs 13,530 per person; Rs 11,770 on double occupancy, and Rs 11,300 per person on a triple occupancy basis. The cost of a child between the age of 5 and 11 years is Rs 11,290 with bed, and Rs 10,040 without bed, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

IRCTC Heritage Hampi tour package itinerary

Day 1 includes a visit to Tungabhadra Dam in the evening

A local tour from Hospet to Hampi on Day 2

On Day 3, a visit to Badami Caves, Aihole and Pattadakkal monuments

On Day 4, a flight back to Hyderabad from Bellary Vidyanagar Airport

IRCTC Package inclusions and exclusions

All transfers for sightseeing are included in the package and will be done on an air conditioned Tempo Traveller. The package also include tour guide for Hampi and Badami sightseeing, travel insurance and IRCTC's tour escort services during tour, according to IRCTC Tourism.

However, the IRCTC Hampi tour package exclude expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.