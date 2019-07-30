IRCTC Shimla, Amritsar, Dharamshala Tour Plan: Cost, Other Details Here

IRCTC Travel Package: Travellers will be taken for a visit to Golden Temple.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a six nights and seven days tour package to Chandigarh, Shimla, Dharamshala and Amritsar starting from Hyderabad. Named as 'Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab' tour package by IRCTC Tourism, the package includes stay at hotels, IndiGo flight tickets from Hyderabad to Chandigarh and from Amritsar to Hyderabad, cost of AC Tempo Traveller for sightseeing as per the itinerary and travel insurance, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website www.irctctourism.com. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands From Rs 30,433 Per Person, Details Here)

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of package cost, itinerary, destinations covered and hotel stays applicable to IRCTC's Chandigarh, Shimla, Dharamshala and Amritsar tour package - Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab:

The cost of IRCTC Tourism's Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab tour package is Rs 43,500 on single occupancy basis, Rs 31,750 per person on double occupancy basis, Rs 30,310 per person on triple occupancy basis, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Bhutan Tour: Fares, Itinerary Details Here)

The cost for a child between age of 5 and 11 years with bed is Rs 26,070 per child and Rs 23,850 without bed, according to IRCTC Tourism.

IRCTC Tourism's flight details for Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab tour plan:

Travellers will be flown to Chandigarh from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight number 6E 269 on October 9 and the return journey will be from Amritsar to Hyderabad on Indigo's flight number 6E 107 on October 15, IRCTC Tourism added. (Also Read: IRCTC Majestic Tourist Train: Features, Fare And Package Details)

IRCTC Tourism: Here is the itinerary of IRCTCT's Chandigarh - Shimla - Dharamshala - Amritsar tour package:

Upon arrival at Chandigarh, travellers will be picked up and taken for a visit to Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake and later they will be checked into Hotel KC Residency for an overnight stay at Chandigarh.

On second day, after breakfast at the hotel, travellers will be taken to Pinjore Gardens in the outskirts of Chandigarh and later they will proceed for Shimla. Upon arrival at Shimla, travellers will be checked into Hotel CK International and later they can visit Mall Road on their own expense, IRCTC Tourism added. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Delhi, Agra, Jaipur: Fares And Other Details)

On third day, after breakfast, travellers will be taken for a visit to Kufri and in afternoon travellers can go for local sightseeing in Shimla and overnight stay will be at hotel in Shimla.

On fourth day, after breakfast, travellers would depart for Dharamshala which is 240 kilometres from Shimla and enroute they will be taken for a visit to Jwala Devi Temple. Later they will be checked into Hotel Pride Surya in Dharamshala, according to IRCTC Tourism. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism's Russia Tour: Package Cost, Itinerary, Other Details Here)

On the fifth day, after breakfast, travellers will be checked out of hotel and taken for a visit to Dalai Lama Temple, Cricket Stadium and Bhagsu Nag Temple and in afternoon they will depart from Amritsar which is 200 kilometres from Dharamshala.

Upon arrival at Amritsar, travellers will be checked into Hotel Country Inn Radisson.

On sixth day, after breakfast, traveller will be taken for a visit to Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. In afternoon, travellers would depart for Wagah Border for border ceremony and overnight stay will be in Amritsar.

On seventh and last day, after breakfast travellers will be checked out of hotel and dropped to Amritsar airport for return flight to Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism added. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Vaishno Devi Tour: Package Cost, Inclusion, Itinerary Here)

IRCTC Tourism's package cost inclusions and exclusions:

Apart from flight tickets, IRCTCT Tourism's Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab tour package includes breakfast and dinners at hotels and travel insurance.

However, the package excludes all entrance tickets at sightseeing places, lunch and snacks service for all days and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu, IRCTC Tourism added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.