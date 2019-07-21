IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Delhi, Agra, Jaipur: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC's tour, which will start from Kochi, will be via economy class of IndiGo airline

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur starting from Rs. 25,010 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover popular spots such as Amber Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple and Red Fort among others, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kochi, will be via economy class of IndiGo airline, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on multiple dates, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Departing from Kochi, this tour package has fascinating visits to offer covering heritage and cultural sites in Jaipur, Agra and Delhi. To book IRCTC Tourism 'Golden Triangle Flight Package', visit https://t.co/WPkPnb9sol#tourism#irctc#airtourism#travel#airtravelpic.twitter.com/WnkWCEOZeV — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 20, 2019

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 25,010.

Category Prices (per person) Single occupancy Rs. 31,530 Double occupancy Rs. 25,990 Triple occupancy Rs. 25,010 Child (5-11 years) with bed Rs. 23,520 Child (5-11 years) without bed Rs. 21,040 Child (2-4 years) without bed Rs. 17,040

2. The journey from Kochi to Delhi will be via IndiGo airlines. The tour will commence on August 24 and September 21.

Departure: August 24

Flight No From-To Date of Departure Date of Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time 6E 516 Kochi - Delhi 21.09.19 21.09.19 06.05 hrs 09.15 hrs 6E 359 Delhi-Kochi 26.09.19 27.09.19 21.05 hrs 00.20 hrs

Departure: September 21

Flight No From-To Date of Departure Date of Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time 6E 516 Kochi - Delhi 24.08.19 24.08.19 06.05 hrs 09.15 hrs 6E 359 Delhi-Kochi 29.08.19 30.08.19 21.05 hrs 00.20 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, accommodation in hotels, and transfers and sightseeing, according to IRCTC Tourism.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides etc are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a five-night and six-day trip package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person.

