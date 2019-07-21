NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Delhi, Agra, Jaipur: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, accommodation in hotels, transfers and sightseeing

Services | | Updated: July 21, 2019 15:30 IST
IRCTC's tour, which will start from Kochi, will be via economy class of IndiGo airline


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur starting from Rs. 25,010 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover popular spots such as Amber Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple and Red Fort among others, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kochi, will be via economy class of IndiGo airline, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on multiple dates, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 25,010.

CategoryPrices (per person)
Single occupancyRs. 31,530
Double occupancyRs. 25,990
Triple occupancyRs. 25,010
Child (5-11 years) with bedRs. 23,520
Child (5-11 years) without bedRs. 21,040
Child (2-4 years) without bedRs. 17,040

2. The journey from Kochi to Delhi will be via IndiGo airlines. The tour will commence on August 24 and September 21.

Departure: August 24 

Flight NoFrom-ToDate of DepartureDate of ArrivalDeparture TimeArrival Time
6E 516Kochi - Delhi21.09.1921.09.1906.05 hrs09.15 hrs
6E 359Delhi-Kochi26.09.1927.09.1921.05 hrs00.20 hrs

Departure: September 21

Flight NoFrom-ToDate of DepartureDate of ArrivalDeparture TimeArrival Time
6E 516Kochi - Delhi24.08.1924.08.1906.05 hrs09.15 hrs
6E 359Delhi-Kochi29.08.1930.08.1921.05 hrs00.20 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, accommodation in hotels, and transfers and sightseeing, according to IRCTC Tourism.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides etc are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a five-night and six-day trip package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person.



