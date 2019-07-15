Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules, Charges, Timings, 0ther Details Here

IRCTC Tatkal Rules: Under Tatkal tickets, only 4 passengers can be booked on one PNR.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways allows its customers to book Tatkal train tickets from its portal irctc.co.in. Tatkal train ticket service of Indian Railways allows passengers to book train tickets for travelling on urgent basis. Tatkal train tickets come with payment of premium charges to normal ticket booking making it expensive than the normal train tickets. Tatkal train tickets are issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train. (Also Read: Indian Railways' Duronto Express Trains, Timings, Schedule, Other Details Here)

Here are charges, rules, timings and other details for booking Tatkal train ticket from IRCTC portal:

Tatkal Charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given in the table below, Indian Railways noted on its website. (Also Read: Indian Railways Ticket Reservation: 10 Things To Know About 'Connecting Journey Bookings')

Indian Railways (IRCTC) Tatkal train ticket charges:

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Reserve Second sitting (2S) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 Tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 Tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250 Source:indianrail.gov.in

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Second (sitting) 10.00 15.00 Sleeper 90.00 175.00 AC Chair Car 100.00 200.00 AC 3 Tier 250.00 350.00 AC 2 Tier 300.00 400.00 Executive 300.00 400.00 Source:indianrail.gov.in

Confirmed train tickets booked under the Tatkal service cannot be cancelled, according to Indian Railways. However, full refund of fare and Tatkal charges will be granted on the tickets booked under Tatkal scheme under the following circumstances. (Also Read: Here Is How You Can Book An Entire Train, Coach Of Indian Railways From IRCTC)

Indian Railways Tatkal ticket cancellation rules:

If the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different.

If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel

If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.

In case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.

If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.

While booking Tatkal ticket an individual needs to enter details of valid identity proof which is to be carried while travelling. (Also Read: All You Need To Know About Indian Railways' Vikalp Scheme For Wait-Listed Passengers)

Tatkal booking opens at 10 am every day for air-conditioned (AC) classes and 11 am for non-AC classes one day in advance of the actual date of journey. (Also Read: Know All About Indian Railways Monthly Season Tickets For First, Second Booking Classes)

Ticket agents or web agents of IRCTC are restricted from booking Tatkal tickets between 10: am and 12:00 pm. (Also Read: Indian Railways Luggage Rules: Limit, Extra Charge And Other Details)

Under Tatkal tickets, only four passengers can be booked on one PNR (passenger name record) number unlike six passengers in case of normal train ticket.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.