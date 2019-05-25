Indian Railways Ticket Reservation: 10 Things To Know About 'Connecting Journey Bookings'

Passenger details including name in both PNRs should be same for connecting journey bookings.

Indian Railways allows linking of two PNRs (Passenger Name Records) for connecting journey for both online and offline tickets. The one having first journey lap is considered the 'main journey PNR' and the later one is considered 'connected journey PNR', according to the official website of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)- irctc.co.in. Only confirmed and partially confirmed tickets are allowed for connecting journey ticket booking. The day difference between main journey and connecting journey should not be more than 5 days, Indian Railways noted.

Here are 10 things to know about Indian Railways' connecting journey bookings:

1. For linking of two PNRs, the journey terminating station (or principal station) of main journey should match with journey originating station/boarding station (or principal station) of connecting journey, according to Indian Railways.

2. Passenger details including name in both PNRs should be same for connecting journey bookings.

3. Name/age/gender changes are not allowed for connected PNRs.

4.To link counter ticket with online ticket, counter ticket must have a valid mobile number. For such case, OTP (for authentication) is sent on counter ticket mobile number.

5.On partial cancellation of any connected PNR, it gets de-linked, noted Indian Railways.

6. Quota ticket or current booking PNR is not allowed for connecting journey ticket booking.

7. Minimum and maximum difference of time between scheduled arrival at destination of main journey and scheduled departure at boarding of connecting journey is 1 minute and 5 days respectively.

8.Modification of journey is not allowed for connected PNRs.

9. Boarding station change is not allowed for connected PNRs.

10. Vikalp option is not allowed on connected journey ticket.