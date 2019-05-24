Here Is How You Can Book An Entire Train, Coach Of Indian Railways From IRCTC

IRCTC FTR Booking: To book a train or a coach, an individual needs to log in to www.ftr.irctc.co.in.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which offers passenger ticketing and catering services to Indian Railways passengers online and from its mobile application also offers a service where in an individual can book an entire train or a coach for travel purpose. IRCTC's Full Tariff Rate or FTR service allows individuals or organisation to make bookings for an entire train or a coach through its website www.ftr.irctc.co.in. Individuals can book coaches like AC first class, AC 2 -tier, AC 3-tiers, AC 2 cum 3 tier, AC chair car, sleeper, AC saloon, second seating among various other coaches being offered by the Indian Railways.

Here is how you can book an entire train, coach of Indian Railways online from IRCTC website:

To make booking for an entire train or a coach of Indian Railways an individual needs to first create user id and password for the IRCTC's FTR website www.ftr.irctc.co.in. User id and password of IRCTC (irctc.co.in) does not work on the FTR's website.

To book a train or a coach, an individual needs to log in to www.ftr.irctc.co.in and select from option of booking a train or a coach of Indian Railways.

After selecting between train or a coach, the website will direct you to another page where individuals need to fill in the details like date of journey, type of coach they require etc. After filling in details, the website will direct you to a page where the individual needs to make payment of registration amount. Registration amount for the second AC coach for travel between New Delhi and Mumbai Central is Rs 50,000, according to IRCTC's FTR website.

Online booking of FTR is on pilot basis and currently booking is allowed for journey starting from stations of Western Railway only, Indian Railways noted on its website http://www.indianrail.gov.in.

Offline bookings for FTR coaches and trains can be made by visiting any major railways station across the country and making a request to Chief Reservation Officer the concerned station, according to Indian Railways.

